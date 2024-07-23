How to get keyboard fonts on iphone?

When it comes to personalizing our devices, changing the font is one way to add a touch of our own style. While iPhones offer various font options for system settings, customizing the keyboard fonts is not an out-of-the-box feature. However, with a few tweaks and the help of some third-party apps, you can easily get unique and eye-catching keyboard fonts on your iPhone. In this article, we will guide you through the process and answer some related frequently asked questions.
Step-by-Step Guide
Step 1: Install a Third-Party Keyboard App
To change the keyboard font on your iPhone, you need to download an app that provides this functionality. There are several apps available on the App Store, such as FancyKey, Fonts, or Fontboard, that allow you to change the keyboard font in just a few simple steps. Once you find an app that suits your preferences, download and install it on your iPhone.
Step 2: Grant Necessary Permissions
After installing the keyboard app, go to your device’s settings and navigate to General > Keyboard > Keyboards > Add New Keyboard. From the list of available keyboards, select the one you just installed. Make sure to grant full access to the keyboard to enjoy all its features, including font customization.
Step 3: Activate the New Keyboard
To start using the new keyboard fonts, open any app that requires text input (e.g., Messages, Notes, or WhatsApp) and tap on the text field to bring up the keyboard. Next, tap on the Globe icon located at the bottom-left corner of your keyboard to switch between different keyboards. Choose the newly installed keyboard from the list to activate it.
Step 4: Customize Your Keyboard Font
Once you have activated the new keyboard, open the keyboard app itself. Usually, these apps offer a wide range of font options to choose from. Explore the provided fonts and select the one that you find most appealing. After selecting the desired font, follow the app’s instructions to apply it.
Step 5: Enjoy Your New Keyboard Font
Now that you have changed your keyboard font, you can start using it in any app where you input text. Whether you’re typing a message, sending an email, or drafting a document, your customized keyboard font will add a personal touch to your text.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I change the keyboard font without downloading an app?
Unfortunately, changing the keyboard font on an iPhone requires the use of a third-party app.
2. Are these keyboard font apps free?
While many keyboard font apps offer free font options, some may require a purchase for access to premium fonts.
3. Can I use these keyboard fonts in all apps?
Yes, once you change your keyboard font, it will be applicable in any app that utilizes the standard iOS keyboard.
4. Do these keyboard font apps slow down the typing experience?
The performance varies between apps, but generally, these keyboard font apps do not significantly affect the typing speed or overall performance of your iPhone.
5. Will this work on all iPhone models?
Yes, you can change the keyboard font on any iPhone model running iOS 8 or later.
6. Can I revert to the default font if I change my mind?
Yes, to switch back to the default font or choose another one, simply reactivate the default iOS keyboard or choose a different font from the third-party app.
7. Can I change the font color as well?
While some keyboard font apps offer font color customization, most focus solely on changing the font style.
8. Will changing the keyboard font affect autocorrect or predictive text?
No, the autocorrect and predictive text functionalities will continue to work as usual, irrespective of the keyboard font you choose.
9. Can I use these font apps on other Apple devices?
Yes, most of these third-party keyboard apps can be used on other Apple devices, such as iPads or iPods, as long as they run on the supported iOS version.
10. Can I share my customized font with other iPhone users?
Yes, you can share your customized keyboard font with other iPhone users as long as they also have the same app installed.
11. Are there any security risks associated with using third-party keyboard apps?
While it’s always recommended to download apps from trusted sources, reputable keyboard font apps prioritize user privacy and security, ensuring your data remains protected.
12. How frequently are new fonts added to these apps?
The availability of new fonts varies from app to app. Some apps regularly add new fonts to their collection, while others may have a fixed set of options.
By following these steps and utilizing third-party keyboard font apps, you can add a unique touch to your iPhone’s keyboard. Enjoy expressing yourself with customized fonts and make your texts more visually appealing.