Windows 11 is the latest operating system from Microsoft, offering a range of exciting features for users. If you’re someone who frequently types in Japanese or wants to explore the language, you may be wondering how to get a Japanese keyboard on Windows 11. Fortunately, it’s a straightforward process, and in this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to enable the Japanese keyboard on your Windows 11 device.
How to get Japanese keyboard on Windows 11?
To get the Japanese keyboard on your Windows 11 device, simply follow these steps:
1. Open the Start menu and click on the “Settings” icon, which looks like a gear.
2. In the Settings window, click on “Time & Language.”
3. From the left-hand menu, select “Language.”
4. Under the “Preferred languages” section, click on “Add a language.”
5. A list of available languages will appear. Scroll down or use the search bar to find and select “Japanese.”
6. Once you’ve selected Japanese, click on the “Next” button.
7. Windows will install the necessary language pack for Japanese.
8. After the installation is complete, return to the Language settings page.
9. Under the “Preferred languages” section, click on the newly added Japanese language.
10. Click on the “Options” button.
11. In the Japanese options window, click on the “Add a keyboard” button.
12. A list of available keyboards will appear. Choose the desired Japanese keyboard layout, such as “Microsoft IME” or “Kana.”
13. Click on the “Add” button to add the selected keyboard layout.
14. Finally, click on the “Save” button to apply the changes.
Congratulations! You have successfully added the Japanese keyboard to your Windows 11 device. Now, you can easily switch between the English and Japanese keyboards whenever needed.
FAQs
1. Can I type in both English and Japanese with the Japanese keyboard enabled?
Yes, you can easily switch between English and Japanese keyboards by pressing the “Win + Space” keys or by clicking on the language icon in the taskbar.
2. Are there any shortcuts specific to typing in Japanese?
Yes, when using the Japanese keyboard, you can use shortcuts like “Ctrl + Caps Lock” to switch between Hiragana and alphanumeric characters.
3. How can I switch back to the English keyboard?
To switch back to the English keyboard, simply press the “Win + Space” keys or click on the language icon in the taskbar and select the desired keyboard.
4. Can I customize the language bar or the keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, you can customize the language bar or keyboard shortcuts by going to the Language settings page and clicking on the “Options” button beside the selected language.
5. Do I need an internet connection to download the Japanese language pack?
Yes, you need an internet connection to download and install the Japanese language pack on your Windows 11 device.
6. Can I remove the Japanese keyboard if I no longer need it?
Yes, you can remove the Japanese keyboard by going to the Language settings page, selecting the Japanese language, and clicking on the “Remove” button.
7. Does enabling the Japanese keyboard on Windows 11 affect other applications?
Enabling the Japanese keyboard should not affect other applications. However, some applications may require you to switch the input language manually.
8. Are there any other Japanese input methods available?
Yes, apart from the default input methods, you can explore other options like the “Google Japanese Input” or “ATOK” keyboard for typing in Japanese.
9. Can I use the Japanese keyboard on a touchscreen device?
Yes, you can use the Japanese keyboard on a touchscreen device by tapping on the virtual keys or by utilizing handwriting recognition.
10. Does Windows 11 offer any predictive text or autocorrect features for Japanese input?
Yes, the default Japanese input method “Microsoft IME” offers predictive text and autocorrect features to enhance your typing experience.
11. Are there any specific keyboard stickers or overlays available for the Japanese keyboard layout?
Yes, you can find keyboard stickers or overlays specifically designed for the Japanese keyboard layout to help you locate the characters easily.
12. Can I use the Japanese keyboard for other applications like gaming?
Yes, the Japanese keyboard can be used for other applications, including gaming, once it is enabled on your Windows 11 device.