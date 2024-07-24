How to get japanese keyboard on mac?

Are you a Mac user looking to type in Japanese? Adding a Japanese keyboard on your Mac allows you to easily type in Japanese characters and gain access to additional functionalities specific to the language. In this article, we will guide you through the steps required to get a Japanese keyboard on your Mac and enhance your typing experience.
How to get a Japanese keyboard on Mac?
To get a Japanese keyboard on your Mac, follow these simple steps:
1. Open System Preferences: Click on the Apple logo in the top left corner of your screen and select “System Preferences” from the drop-down menu.
2. Access Keyboard Preferences: In the System Preferences window, click on “Keyboard”.
3. Add a New Keyboard: Under the “Keyboard” tab, click on the “Input Sources” button located at the top of the window.
4. Add the Japanese Keyboard: In the Input Sources window, click on the “+” button at the bottom left corner.
5. Select Japanese: A list of available keyboards will appear – select “Japanese” and choose the type of Japanese keyboard layout you prefer. You can choose from “Hiragana”, “Katakana”, “Romaji”, or “Kana”.
6. Confirm Selection: Once you have selected the desired Japanese layout, close the Input Sources window.
Congratulations! You have successfully added a Japanese keyboard to your Mac. Now, you can switch between different keyboard layouts by clicking on the input menu icon located at the top right corner of your screen.
How can I switch between the Japanese and English keyboards on Mac?
To switch between the Japanese and English keyboards, simply click on the input menu located at the top right corner of your screen, and select the desired keyboard layout from the drop-down list.
Can I use the Japanese keyboard for typing in other languages?
Yes, the Japanese keyboard can be used to type in other languages as well. You can switch between different languages by selecting the respective keyboard layout from the input menu.
What additional functionalities does the Japanese keyboard offer?
The Japanese keyboard offers access to various functionalities, such as inputting specific Japanese characters like kanji, hiragana, and katakana, as well as converting romaji (Romanized Japanese) to Japanese characters.
How can I input kanji using the Japanese keyboard?
To input kanji characters using the Japanese keyboard, you can either use the kana-to-kanji conversion or directly type the specific kanji using their readings in hiragana or romaji.
Can I customize the Japanese keyboard settings?
Yes, you can customize the Japanese keyboard settings. In the Input Sources window, click on the “Options” button next to the Japanese keyboard layout, where you can adjust settings like the input mode, key shortcuts, and more.
Can I add more language keyboards to my Mac?
Absolutely! You can add multiple language keyboards to your Mac by following the same steps mentioned earlier in this article. Simply select the desired language instead of Japanese in the Input Sources window.
Can I use the Japanese keyboard for handwriting recognition?
While the Japanese keyboard does not offer handwriting recognition on Mac, you can make use of third-party handwriting input applications available in the App Store.
What if I want to type in Japanese without changing the keyboard layout?
If you prefer not to switch between keyboard layouts, you can use the “Show Input Menu in Menu Bar” option found in the Keyboard preferences. This allows you to access the Hiragana input mode, Japanese character conversion, and more without switching keyboard layouts.
Can I use a physical Japanese keyboard with my Mac?
Yes, you can use a physical Japanese keyboard with your Mac. Connect the Japanese keyboard to your Mac using a USB or Bluetooth connection, and it should automatically be recognized.
Is it possible to remove a keyboard layout from my Mac?
If you wish to remove a keyboard layout from your Mac, go to the Input Sources window in Keyboard preferences, select the keyboard layout you want to remove, and click on the “-” button at the bottom left corner.
Which macOS versions support adding a Japanese keyboard?
Adding a Japanese keyboard is supported on all recent macOS versions, including macOS Catalina, macOS Big Sur, and macOS Monterey.
Now that you have successfully added a Japanese keyboard to your Mac, you can start exploring the Japanese language, typing in Japanese characters, and enjoy a more convenient experience while using Japanese software or communicating in the language. Happy typing!