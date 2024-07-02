How to get international keyboard on Windows 10?
Windows 10 offers a wide range of language options, allowing users to switch between different keyboard layouts to type in various languages. If you need to type in languages with different characters or symbols, you can easily add an international keyboard on your Windows 10 device. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you get an international keyboard on Windows 10:
Step 1: Open the Settings app
First, click on the “Start” menu located at the bottom left corner of your screen, and then click on the gear icon to open the Settings app.
Step 2: Select “Time & Language”
In the Settings window, locate and click on the “Time & Language” option.
Step 3: Choose the “Language” tab
After clicking on “Time & Language,” you will see a sidebar on the left. Click on the “Language” tab from the sidebar.
Step 4: Add a preferred language
Under the “Preferred languages” section, click on the “+ Add a preferred language” option.
Step 5: Select the desired language
Scroll through the list of available languages and select the one you wish to add as an international keyboard. Click on the language, and then click on the “Next” button.
Step 6: Choose the keyboard layout
After selecting the language, you will be prompted to choose between different keyboard layouts for that language. Click on the desired keyboard layout, and then click on the “Next” button.
Step 7: Install the language pack
If the language requires a language pack to be installed, you will be prompted to download and install it. Click on the “Install” button to proceed.
Step 8: Set the new language as default
After installing the language pack, you will have the option to set the newly added language as the default language for your Windows 10 system. If you want to keep your current default language and only add the new language as an international keyboard, ensure that the “Set as my Windows display language” toggle is turned off. Then, click on the “Install language pack” button.
Step 9: Add an international keyboard
Once the language pack is installed, you will return to the “Language” tab in the Settings app. Under the “Preferred languages” section, click on the newly added language, and then click on the “Options” button.
Step 10: Click on “Add a keyboard”
A new window will open with various options related to the language you selected. Click on the “Add a keyboard” button.
Step 11: Select the international keyboard
Scroll through the list of available keyboards and select the desired international keyboard layout. Click on the keyboard layout, and it will be added to your language preferences.
Step 12: Start typing using the international keyboard
You have successfully added an international keyboard on your Windows 10 device. To start typing using the new keyboard layout, ensure that the language on the taskbar is set to the language you added, and then use the specific keystrokes associated with your selected international keyboard layout.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I add multiple international keyboards on Windows 10?
Yes, you can add multiple international keyboards on Windows 10. Simply follow the steps mentioned above for each additional keyboard you wish to add.
2. How can I switch between different international keyboards?
To switch between different international keyboards on Windows 10, you can use the keyboard shortcut “Windows key + Spacebar.” This shortcut allows you to cycle through the available keyboard layouts.
3. Is it possible to remove an international keyboard from Windows 10?
Yes, you can remove an international keyboard from Windows 10. Open the Settings app, go to “Time & Language,” click on the “Language” tab, select the desired language, and click on the “Remove” button.
4. Can I customize the keystrokes for certain characters using an international keyboard?
Yes, you can customize the keystrokes for certain characters by using the Microsoft Keyboard Layout Creator. This tool allows you to create or modify keyboard layouts to suit your specific needs.
5. Can I use the international keyboard to type in English?
Absolutely! Adding an international keyboard doesn’t restrict you from typing in English. You can switch between international and default keyboards anytime.
6. How can I find out which keyboard layout is currently active?
Look at the language indicator on the taskbar. It will display the current language or keyboard layout being used.
7. Can I use an international keyboard on other applications besides Word?
Yes, once you set up an international keyboard on Windows 10, you can use it in any application that supports text input.
8. Does adding an international keyboard require an internet connection?
No, adding an international keyboard does not require an internet connection. However, if you need to download a language pack, you will need an internet connection for that.
9. Can I add a custom keyboard layout for a less commonly used language?
Yes, you can create a custom keyboard layout using the Microsoft Keyboard Layout Creator mentioned earlier in question 4.
10. What if I can’t find the desired language in the available list?
If you can’t find the language you need in the list, click on the “Add a language” option in the “Language” tab, search for the language you want, and if available, add it to your preferred language list.
11. Can I remove the default language and keep only the international keyboard?
No, the default language cannot be removed. However, you can add international keyboards to your default language and use them interchangeably.
12. Can I use an international keyboard on a touch screen device?
Yes, you can use an international keyboard on a touch screen device running Windows 10. The keyboard layout options will be accessible from the touch keyboard as well.