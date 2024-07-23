How to get images on iPhone keyboard?

Have you ever wanted to spice up your text messages or social media posts with fun and expressive images right from your iPhone keyboard? Well, you’re in luck! In this article, we will guide you through the steps to get images on your iPhone keyboard, allowing you to easily add visual elements to your conversations.
The Answer: Utilizing Emoji Keyboard on iPhone
To get images on your iPhone keyboard, all you need to do is utilize the built-in Emoji Keyboard. This keyboard provides a wide range of expressive images, icons, and emoticons that can add a touch of creativity to your messages. Follow these steps to start using the Emoji Keyboard on your iPhone:
1. Open the app or platform where you want to use the Emoji Keyboard, such as Messages, Facebook, or Instagram.
2. Tap on the text input field to bring up the keyboard.
3. Locate the globe or smiley face icon in the bottom left corner of the keyboard and tap on it.
4. The Emoji Keyboard will appear, showcasing various categories of images and emoticons.
5. Scroll through the categories or use the search bar to find specific images.
6. Tap on an image to add it to your text message or post.
That’s it! You have successfully added images to your iPhone keyboard using the Emoji Keyboard.
FAQs:
1. Are all iPhone models equipped with the Emoji Keyboard?
Yes, all iPhone models, starting from iPhone OS 2.2, come with the Emoji Keyboard pre-installed.
2. Can I customize the Emoji Keyboard on my iPhone?
No, Apple does not currently offer customization options for the Emoji Keyboard. However, new emojis are regularly added with software updates.
3. Can I use the Emoji Keyboard in third-party apps?
Yes, the Emoji Keyboard is readily available in most popular third-party apps like WhatsApp, Twitter, and Snapchat.
4. How can I access even more emojis on my iPhone?
You can download third-party emoji apps from the App Store to expand your collection of emojis on your iPhone.
5. Can I use animated images on the iPhone keyboard?
No, the Emoji Keyboard does not currently support animated images. However, you can send animated GIFs from the Photos app or download GIF keyboard apps.
6. Is there a way to organize emojis into my own custom categories?
No, the Emoji Keyboard organizes emojis into predefined categories, and there is no option to create custom categories.
7. Can I use emojis in email messages on my iPhone?
Yes, you can use emojis in the default Mail app as well as other third-party email applications.
8. How can I quickly access frequently used emojis?
The Emoji Keyboard contains a recently used tab, which shows a list of emojis you have recently used for quick access.
9. Are there any hidden or secret emojis on the iPhone?
Yes, there are some hidden emojis called “buried” emojis that are not visible in the Emoji Keyboard but can be accessed through text shortcuts.
10. Why can’t I see emojis sent from Android devices on my iPhone?
This issue may occur if the Android device uses emojis that are not supported on your iPhone.
11. Can I add my own images to the Emoji Keyboard?
No, you cannot add your own images to the Emoji Keyboard. You can only use the predefined emojis and emoticons provided by Apple.
12. How can I remove the Emoji Keyboard from my iPhone?
If you prefer not to use the Emoji Keyboard, you can disable it by going to “Settings,” selecting “General,” then “Keyboard,” and removing the Emoji Keyboard from the list of available keyboards.
Now you have all the knowledge to start expressing yourself using images on your iPhone keyboard through the Emoji Keyboard. Have fun adding an extra touch of creativity to your texts and posts!