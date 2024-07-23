How to Get Hiragana Keyboard on iPhone
Are you interested in typing in Japanese and want to know how to get a hiragana keyboard on your iPhone? With the right settings, you can easily switch to a hiragana keyboard layout on your iPhone and start typing in the beautiful Japanese script. In this article, we will guide you through the process, step by step.
How to get hiragana keyboard on iPhone?
To get a hiragana keyboard on your iPhone, follow these simple steps:
1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. Now, tap on “Keyboard.”
4. Select “Keyboards.”
5. Tap on “Add New Keyboard.”
6. Scroll through the list and find “Japanese” – tap on it.
7. Choose the keyboard type you prefer – “Kana,” “Romaji,” or “Flick.”
8. Exit the settings and open any app where you can type. For example, Messages or Notes.
9. To switch to the hiragana keyboard, tap on the globe icon on your keyboard until you reach the hiragana layout.
That’s it! You now have a hiragana keyboard on your iPhone. Typing in Japanese using hiragana will be much easier now.
Now, let’s address some frequently asked questions related to getting a hiragana keyboard on the iPhone:
FAQs:
1.
Can I change the keyboard layout to hiragana permanently?
Yes, once you add the Japanese keyboard, you can switch between various keyboard layouts, including hiragana, using the globe icon on the keyboard.
2.
What is the difference between kana, romaji, and flick keyboard types?
The kana keyboard allows you to type using the hiragana or katakana scripts directly, while the romaji keyboard allows you to type using the Roman alphabet, which then converts to hiragana or katakana. The flick keyboard provides an intuitive way to input hiragana by flicking your finger in the desired direction.
3.
Can I have multiple keyboard layouts at the same time?
Yes, you can have multiple keyboard layouts enabled, including hiragana, romaji, and flick, simultaneously. You can easily switch between them while typing.
4.
Can I customize the order of keyboard layouts?
Unfortunately, you cannot change the order of keyboard layouts on the iPhone. You can only toggle between them using the globe icon on the keyboard.
5.
Does enabling the Japanese keyboard affect my existing keyboard?
No, enabling the Japanese keyboard has no impact on your existing keyboard. You can switch between the Japanese keyboard and other keyboards using the globe icon.
6.
Can I use the hiragana keyboard in all apps?
Yes, once you enable the hiragana keyboard, you can use it in all apps where you can type, such as Messages, Notes, Safari, and more.
7.
How can I switch back to the English keyboard?
You can switch back to the English or any other keyboard by tapping on the globe icon on the keyboard until you find the keyboard layout you want.
8.
Can I use predictive text while typing in hiragana?
Yes, predictive text feature works with the hiragana keyboard as well. It suggests words as you type.
9.
Can I revert to the previous keyboard layout instead of cycling through all the enabled layouts?
No, the iPhone doesn’t have a direct revert option. To go back to the previous keyboard layout, you need to cycle through the enabled layouts using the globe icon.
10.
Are there any additional settings to tweak for the hiragana keyboard?
While there aren’t specific settings for the hiragana keyboard, you can explore the Keyboard settings to customize aspects like auto-correction, auto-capitalization, and more.
11.
Are there any third-party Japanese keyboards available?
Yes, there are several third-party Japanese keyboard apps available on the App Store that offer additional features and customization options beyond the built-in Japanese keyboard.
12.
Can I enable different keyboards for different languages?
Yes, you can enable different keyboards for different languages by adding them in the Keyboard settings. This allows you to easily switch between languages while typing.