With the increase in the usage of emojis to express emotions, it’s no surprise that the heart emoji has become one of the most popular choices. Adding a heart emoji to your text can convey a range of emotions from love and affection to friendship and appreciation. If you’ve ever wondered how to get a heart emoji on your keyboard, fret not. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to find and use the heart emoji easily.
How to get heart emoji on keyboard?
The answer is simple: the heart emoji can be easily accessed and added to your keyboard by following these steps:
Step 1: Open the Settings menu on your device.
Step 2: Scroll down and tap on “General.”
Step 3: Select “Keyboard” and then “Keyboards.”
Step 4: Tap on “Add New Keyboard.”
Step 5: Scroll through the list of available keyboards and select “Emoji.”
Step 6: Press the Home button to save the changes and exit the Settings menu.
Step 7: Open any app that uses the keyboard, like a messaging app or social media platform.
Step 8: Tap on the text input field to bring up the keyboard.
Step 9: Switch to the Emoji keyboard by tapping on the smiley face or globe icon located on the bottom left or right corner of the keyboard.
Step 10: Look for the heart emoji among the different categories and tap on it to insert it into your message.
Step 11: Send your message, and your heart emoji will be included!
Now that you know how to add the heart emoji to your keyboard, let’s delve into some frequently asked questions regarding this topic:
FAQs:
1. Can I customize the heart emoji on my keyboard?
Unfortunately, you cannot customize the heart emoji on your keyboard. However, you can find a variety of heart emojis that come pre-installed, allowing you to choose the one that best suits your message.
2. Is there a shortcut to access the heart emoji?
Yes, some keyboards offer keyboard shortcuts for frequently used emojis. However, these shortcuts might vary depending on the keyboard app you are using.
3. Can I search for the heart emoji instead of scrolling through the categories?
Some keyboard apps allow you to search for emojis by entering keywords or using predictive typing. This feature can be handy if you’re looking for a specific heart emoji or you want to save time searching for it manually.
4. How can I use the heart emoji in different colors?
By default, most keyboard apps offer the heart emoji in its classic red color. However, some apps also provide alternative colors, such as pink, blue, yellow, and even black hearts. You can explore these options in the emoji keyboard’s heart category.
5. Can I use the heart emoji in conjunction with other emojis?
Absolutely! The heart emoji can be combined with other emojis to enhance the meaning or express a specific sentiment. For example, you can pair the heart emoji with a smiling face to convey happiness or with a crying face to show sympathy.
6. How can I change the size or style of the heart emoji?
The size and style of the heart emoji are determined by the keyboard app you are using. Some keyboards offer different sizes or styles for emojis, allowing you to choose according to your preference or the context of your message.
7. Can I use the heart emoji on all devices?
Yes, the heart emoji is universally available across various platforms and devices. Whether you’re using a smartphone, tablet, or computer, you should be able to access and use the heart emoji without any issues.
8. Are there any hidden or secret heart emojis?
While there are no official hidden or secret heart emojis, some apps or platforms may have additional heart emoji variations that are not commonly displayed on the keyboard. However, these variations can usually be accessed through long-pressing or selecting specific options within the emoji keyboard.
9. Can I add custom heart emojis to my keyboard?
By default, you cannot add custom emojis to your keyboard. However, some custom keyboard apps allow users to create and use their own emojis, including custom heart emojis. These apps often require installation and setup separate from the built-in emoji keyboard on your device.
10. How can I suggest new heart emojis to Unicode Consortium?
If you have ideas for new heart emojis or other emoji modifications, you can submit proposals to the Unicode Consortium, the organization responsible for approving and standardizing emojis. Visit their website for guidelines and instructions on making emoji proposals.
11. What if I don’t see the heart emoji on my keyboard after following the steps?
If you’re unable to find the heart emoji after adding the Emoji keyboard, make sure you have installed the latest software updates on your device. If the issue persists, try restarting your device or reinstalling the Emoji keyboard.
12. Can I use heart emoji in passwords or usernames?
While some websites or platforms may allow the use of emojis in passwords or usernames, it is generally recommended to stick with alphanumeric characters. Emojis may not be universally supported in all systems or may cause issues with compatibility when entering passwords or usernames.
Now that you are equipped with the knowledge of how to add a heart emoji to your keyboard, along with some additional insights, you can easily convey your emotions and add a touch of warmth to your messages. So go ahead, spread the love through your texts with the heart emoji!