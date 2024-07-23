How to get hard drive serial number using cmd?

The hard drive serial number is a unique identifier for your storage device. It can be useful for various purposes, such as tracking warranty information or identifying the correct drive in a system. Here’s how you can easily find the hard drive serial number using the command prompt (cmd) in Windows.
**To get the hard drive serial number using cmd, follow these steps:**
1. Press the Windows key + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “cmd” and press Enter to open the command prompt.
3. In the command prompt window, type “wmic diskdrive get serialnumber” and press Enter.
4. The serial number of your hard drive will be displayed on the screen.
This simple command will allow you to quickly retrieve the hard drive serial number without the need for any third-party software. It is a convenient way to access this information whenever you need it.
Now, let’s address some common questions related to getting the hard drive serial number using cmd.
1. Can I get the hard drive serial number using PowerShell instead of cmd?
Yes, you can use PowerShell to retrieve the hard drive serial number as well. Simply open PowerShell and enter the command “Get-WmiObject Win32_DiskDrive | select SerialNumber” to display the serial number.
2. Why would I need to know my hard drive serial number?
Knowing your hard drive serial number can be useful for warranty purposes, identifying the correct drive in a system, or troubleshooting issues related to storage devices.
3. Can I change or modify my hard drive serial number?
It is not recommended to change or modify your hard drive serial number as it is a unique identifier assigned by the manufacturer.
4. Is the hard drive serial number the same as the model number?
No, the hard drive serial number is a unique alphanumeric code assigned to each individual drive, while the model number indicates the type or series of the drive.
5. Will retrieving my hard drive serial number using cmd affect my data?
No, retrieving the hard drive serial number using cmd will not have any impact on your data. It is a read-only operation that does not alter any files or settings on your drive.
6. Can I find the hard drive serial number in the BIOS settings?
Some BIOS systems may display the hard drive serial number, but using cmd is a more convenient and direct method to retrieve this information.
7. Is there a way to find the hard drive serial number on a Mac system?
On a Mac system, you can open the Terminal and enter the command “system_profiler SPStorageDataType” to view information about your storage devices, including the serial numbers.
8. What do I do if the cmd command does not display the hard drive serial number?
If the cmd command does not display the hard drive serial number, check that you are typing the command correctly and that your drive is properly connected and recognized by the system.
9. Can I use the hard drive serial number to track my device if it is lost or stolen?
The hard drive serial number alone may not be sufficient to track a lost or stolen device, but it can be a helpful piece of information to provide to authorities or manufacturers for identification purposes.
10. Does the hard drive serial number change if I format or reformat my drive?
No, formatting or reformatting your drive will not change its serial number. The serial number is a permanent identifier assigned to the physical hardware.
11. Do external hard drives have serial numbers as well?
Yes, external hard drives also have unique serial numbers that can be retrieved using the same cmd command for internal drives.
12. Can I use the hard drive serial number to check for compatibility with certain software or systems?
In some cases, software or systems may require you to enter the hard drive serial number for verification or licensing purposes. It can be a useful piece of information to have on hand for such situations.
In conclusion, retrieving the hard drive serial number using cmd is a straightforward process that can provide you with valuable information about your storage device. Whether you need it for warranty purposes, troubleshooting, or simply to keep track of your hardware, knowing how to access this information can be beneficial.