How to get giphy keyboard?

If you love using GIFs to express yourself in messages, social media posts, or even emails, then having the Giphy keyboard at your fingertips can greatly enhance your communication experience. The Giphy keyboard allows you to quickly search and send GIFs in any app that supports keyboard input. In this article, we will guide you through the process of getting the Giphy keyboard on your device and answer some frequently asked questions related to it.
Getting the Giphy Keyboard
To get the Giphy keyboard on your device, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Install the Giphy app
1. Open the app store on your device (App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android).
2. Search for “Giphy” in the search bar.
3. Tap on the Giphy app from the search results.
4. Tap on the “Install” or “Get” button to download and install the app.
Step 2: Enable the Giphy keyboard
1. Open the Settings app on your device.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General” (for iOS) or “System” (for Android).
3. Tap on “Keyboard” (for iOS) or “Language & input” (for Android).
4. Tap on “Keyboards” (for iOS) or “Virtual keyboard” (for Android).
5. Tap on “Add New Keyboard” (for iOS) or “Manage Keyboards” (for Android).
6. Find and tap on “Giphy” from the list of available keyboards.
7. Toggle the switch to enable the Giphy keyboard.
Step 3: Allow full access
1. After enabling the Giphy keyboard, a warning message may appear regarding full access.
2. Tap on “Allow Full Access.”
3. Confirm your selection by tapping on “Allow” or “OK.”
Congratulations! You have successfully installed and enabled the Giphy keyboard on your device. You can now start using it to search and send GIFs in various apps.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I switch to the Giphy keyboard?
To switch to the Giphy keyboard while typing, simply tap on the globe or smiley icon on your device’s keyboard and select the Giphy keyboard from the list of available keyboards.
2. Can I use the Giphy keyboard in all apps?
Yes, the Giphy keyboard works in any app that supports keyboard input, including messaging apps, social media apps, and even email apps.
3. How do I search for GIFs using the Giphy keyboard?
To search for GIFs, simply tap on the search bar within the Giphy keyboard and enter your desired keyword. The keyboard will display relevant GIFs that you can select and send.
4. Can I customize the Giphy keyboard?
Currently, the Giphy keyboard does not offer customization options. However, you can adjust the settings for the Giphy app itself, such as disabling the “Trending” tab or setting a different language.
5. Is the Giphy keyboard free to use?
Yes, the Giphy keyboard is free to download and use. However, some additional features or content within the Giphy app may require in-app purchases or subscriptions.
6. Can I add my own GIFs to the Giphy keyboard?
No, the Giphy keyboard only provides access to the vast collection of GIFs available on the Giphy platform. You cannot add your own GIFs to the keyboard.
7. How often is the Giphy keyboard updated with new GIFs?
The Giphy keyboard is connected to the Giphy platform, which is regularly updated with new GIFs. Therefore, you can expect the keyboard to have access to the latest GIFs available on Giphy.
8. Can I use the Giphy keyboard offline?
The Giphy keyboard requires an internet connection to search and send GIFs. However, once a GIF is selected and sent, it is saved on the device and can be viewed offline.
9. Is the Giphy keyboard available in multiple languages?
Yes, the Giphy keyboard supports multiple languages. You can change the keyboard language through the settings on your device.
10. Can I share GIFs directly from the Giphy app without using the keyboard?
Yes, the Giphy app allows you to share GIFs directly to various apps without having to use the keyboard. Simply tap on a GIF and select the share option.
11. How do I remove the Giphy keyboard?
To remove the Giphy keyboard from your device, go to the keyboard settings, find the Giphy keyboard, and tap on the “Edit” or trash bin icon. Confirm the removal to disable the Giphy keyboard.
12. Is the Giphy keyboard available on all devices and operating systems?
The Giphy keyboard is available on most iOS and Android devices. However, certain older devices or operating systems may not support the Giphy keyboard functionality. Make sure you have the latest version of your device’s operating system to ensure compatibility.
Now that you have equipped yourself with the knowledge of how to get the Giphy keyboard, you can enjoy effortlessly expressing yourself with the vast collection of GIFs in various apps. So go ahead, download the Giphy app, enable the Giphy keyboard, and let your conversations come alive with the perfect GIFs!