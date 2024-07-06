How to Get GIFs on Keyboard iPhone?
GIFs have become an integral part of our digital communication in recent years, as they add an extra touch of creativity and humor to our conversations. If you’re an iPhone user, you might be wondering how to access and use GIFs directly from your keyboard. Thankfully, there are a few simple steps you can follow to make sure you have a wide selection of GIFs at your fingertips whenever you’re messaging your friends or family.
**The answer to the question “How to get GIFs on keyboard iPhone?” is as follows:**
To get GIFs on your iPhone keyboard, you can make use of the Gboard app developed by Google. Gboard allows you to search and share GIFs right from your keyboard, making it incredibly convenient and fun to use. Here’s how you can set it up:
1. Go to the App Store and search for “Gboard” to download and install the app.
2. Once installation is complete, open the Settings app on your iPhone.
3. Tap on “General,” then select “Keyboard.”
4. Next, choose “Keyboards” and then “Add New Keyboard.”
5. From the list of available keyboards, find and select “Gboard.”
6. You can now start using Gboard immediately, or you can customize its settings by tapping on the Gboard app icon on your home screen.
Once you have installed and set up Gboard, you can easily access GIFs by following these steps:
1. Open the messaging app of your choice and tap on the text input field to activate the keyboard.
2. Swipe right or left on the spacebar of your keyboard until you see the GIF button.
3. Tap on the GIF button, and a selection of GIFs will appear.
4. You can then search for specific GIFs using keywords, explore categories, or browse trending GIFs to find the perfect one for your conversation.
5. Once you have found the GIF you want to use, simply tap on it, and it will be inserted into your message or chat.
That’s it! Now you can surprise your contacts with amusing and eye-catching GIFs directly from your iPhone’s keyboard.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I use GIFs on my iPhone without downloading any apps?
No, to access GIFs on your iPhone’s keyboard, you’ll need to download a compatible app like Gboard.
2. Is Gboard the only app that allows GIFs on the iPhone keyboard?
No, there are other third-party apps available in the App Store that provide GIF integration on iPhone keyboards, such as Tenor, GIF Keyboard, and Emoji Keyboard.
3. Can I add multiple GIF apps to my iPhone keyboard?
Yes, you can add multiple GIF apps to your iPhone keyboard and switch between them within the messaging app. However, you can only activate and use one app at a time.
4. Are GIFs available on all messaging apps?
GIFs can be used on most popular messaging apps, including iMessage, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Telegram.
5. How can I download Gboard if I can’t find it in the App Store?
If you can’t find Gboard in your App Store, it may not be available in your country or region. In such cases, you can try changing your App Store region to a location where Gboard is available or consider alternative GIF keyboard apps.
6. Can I create my own GIFs directly from the iPhone keyboard?
No, creating your own GIFs directly from the iPhone keyboard is not possible. You would need to use a separate application to create custom GIFs.
7. Are there any privacy concerns with using Gboard or other GIF keyboard apps?
As with using any third-party app, there may be privacy concerns. It’s always recommended to read the app’s privacy policy and user reviews before installing it on your device.
8. Can I still use the regular iOS keyboard after installing Gboard?
Yes, you can switch between keyboards easily within the messaging app. The regular iOS keyboard will still be available for use even after installing Gboard.
9. Will using GIFs on my iPhone consume a lot of data?
GIFs are generally small in size and shouldn’t consume significant amounts of data when sent or received. However, using GIFs excessively or with a slow internet connection may still result in data usage.
10. Can I remove Gboard from my iPhone?
Yes, you can remove Gboard from your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Keyboard. From there, select “Keyboards” and swipe left on Gboard, then tap “Delete.”
11. Will adding Gboard slow down my iPhone?
Adding Gboard to your iPhone should not noticeably slow down your device. The app is designed to run smoothly and efficiently.
12. Can I use GIFs in other apps besides messaging apps?
Yes, if an app supports image input through the keyboard, then you can use GIFs in that app as well. Examples include email apps, note-taking apps, and social media platforms.