How to get gif keyboard on whatsapp?

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms, offering various features to make communication more engaging and fun. One such feature that many users enjoy is the ability to send animated GIFs directly within their conversations. However, to access this feature, you need to ensure that you have a GIF keyboard enabled on your WhatsApp. In this article, we will guide you through the process of getting a GIF keyboard on WhatsApp, so you can start sending animated GIFs to your friends without any hassle.
How to get a GIF keyboard on WhatsApp?
To get a GIF keyboard on WhatsApp, you need to follow these steps:
1. Update WhatsApp: Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your smartphone. You can check for updates in your device’s app store.
2. Open WhatsApp: Launch WhatsApp on your smartphone and open a conversation.
3. Access the emoji keyboard: Tap on the emoji icon located on the left side of the chat bar. This will bring up the emoji keyboard.
4. Locate the GIF button: Once the emoji keyboard is open, you will notice a button labeled as ‘GIF’ at the bottom of the screen. Tap on it to access the GIFs.
5. Search for a GIF: Use the search bar at the top to look for specific GIFs, or browse through the various categories offered to find one that suits your needs.
6. Select and send: Once you have found the perfect GIF, simply tap on it to select it. You can add any additional text or caption if desired, and then hit the send button to share the animated GIF in your conversation.
FAQs about getting a GIF keyboard on WhatsApp:
1. Can I get a GIF keyboard on WhatsApp if I have an older version?
No, you need to have the latest version of WhatsApp installed to access the GIF keyboard feature.
2. How can I update WhatsApp on my smartphone?
You can update WhatsApp by going to your device’s app store (Google Play Store for Android or App Store for iOS) and searching for WhatsApp. If an update is available, simply tap on the ‘Update’ button.
3. Is the GIF keyboard available for both Android and iOS devices?
Yes, the GIF keyboard feature is available for both Android and iOS devices.
4. Can I use the GIF keyboard feature on WhatsApp Web?
Unfortunately, the GIF keyboard feature is currently not available on WhatsApp Web. It can only be accessed on the mobile app.
5. Are the GIFs on WhatsApp preloaded, or can I add my own?
WhatsApp offers a wide range of preloaded GIFs that you can search for and send. Currently, there is no option to add or upload your own GIFs directly within the app.
6. Can I send GIFs in group chats on WhatsApp?
Yes, you can send GIFs in both individual and group chats on WhatsApp.
7. Why can’t I find the GIF button on my WhatsApp emoji keyboard?
If you’re unable to locate the GIF button on your WhatsApp emoji keyboard, it is possible that you are using an older version of the app. Make sure you update WhatsApp to the latest version to access this feature.
8. Is the GIF keyboard available in all countries?
Yes, the GIF keyboard feature is available to WhatsApp users worldwide, regardless of their location.
9. Are GIFs sent on WhatsApp compressed?
Yes, in order to ensure smooth communication and smaller file sizes, WhatsApp compresses GIFs before sending them.
10. Can I save GIFs from WhatsApp to my device?
Yes, you can save GIFs received on WhatsApp to your device by tapping and holding the GIF, then selecting the ‘Save’ option.
11. Can I disable the GIF keyboard on WhatsApp if I don’t want to use it?
No, currently there is no option to disable the GIF keyboard on WhatsApp. However, you can simply refrain from using it if you choose not to.
12. Are GIFs supported in WhatsApp’s status feature?
No, at the moment, GIFs are not supported in WhatsApp’s status feature, which only allows for photos and videos to be shared temporarily.
By following these steps, you can easily get a GIF keyboard on WhatsApp and start adding a touch of fun and animation to your conversations. So, go ahead and explore the vast collection of GIFs available, and let your creativity flow through these lively, animated images. Enjoy enhancing your WhatsApp experience through this simple yet exciting feature!