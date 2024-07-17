How to get french keyboard on Windows 10?

Are you looking to type in French on your Windows 10 computer? Having a French keyboard layout can greatly enhance your productivity when writing in French. Thankfully, Windows 10 offers a simple and straightforward method to add a French keyboard. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
Adding a French Keyboard on Windows 10
To add a French keyboard on Windows 10, follow these quick and easy steps:
1. **Click on the “Start” button** located at the bottom-left corner of your screen, and then select the **”Settings”** gear icon.
2. In the Settings window, click on **”Time & Language”**.
3. Under the **”Time & Language”** tab, select **”Language”** from the left-hand menu.
4. Click on the **”Add a language”** button under the “Preferred languages” section.
5. In the search box, type “French” and select **”French (France)”** from the results. Click on the **”Next”** button.
6. Choose the **”Keyboard”** option, and then click on the **”French”** keyboard layout you prefer from the list. You can choose between **”French (AZERTY)”** and **”French (Canada)”**, among others.
7. Lastly, click on the **”Install”** button to add the French keyboard to your Windows 10 system.
8. Once the installation is complete, you can switch between different keyboard layouts easily by clicking on the **keyboard icon** that appears in your taskbar, near the system clock. Select the desired keyboard layout to start typing in French.
Now you are ready to start typing in French using your newly added French keyboard layout on Windows 10!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How can I switch between the English and French keyboards on Windows 10?
To switch between the English and French keyboards, use the **keyboard icon** in your taskbar. Just click on it, and select the desired layout.
2. Can I set the French keyboard as the default layout on Windows 10?
Yes, you can. Just go to the **Language** settings in the **Settings** menu, click on **”French”**, and then select **”Set as default”**.
3. How do I know which keyboard layout is currently active?
Look at the keyboard icon in your taskbar. The active keyboard layout is denoted by a small two-letter abbreviation, such as “EN” for English or “FR” for French.
4. What if the French keyboard is missing from the list of available keyboards?
If the French keyboard is not listed, go to **”Time & Language”** in **Settings**, select **”Language”**, and then click on **”Add a language”**. Find and install **”French (France)”** from the available options.
5. How can I customize the keyboard shortcuts for switching between languages?
In the **Language** settings of **Settings**, click on **”Language”**, choose **”Options”** next to the French keyboard, and then click on **”Add a keyboard”**. Select a keyboard layout and click on **”Add”**. Finally, select the added keyboard and click on **”Remove”** for the original keyboard.
6. Is it possible to type French accent marks using the French keyboard layout?
Yes, you can type French accent marks using the French keyboard layout. Press the appropriate accent key (`, ´, ^, or ¨) first, and then press the letter you want to add the accent to.
7. Can I use the French keyboard layout in other applications?
Yes, once you have added the French keyboard layout on Windows 10, it will be available in all applications and programs on your computer.
8. How do I remove the French keyboard from my Windows 10 system?
In the **Language** settings of **Settings**, click on **”Language”**, choose the French keyboard, and click on **”Remove”**.
9. Is it possible to add multiple language keyboards on Windows 10?
Yes, you can add multiple language keyboards on Windows 10. Just follow the steps mentioned above for each language you want to add.
10. Can I use the French keyboard layout for other languages?
While the French keyboard layout is specifically designed for typing in French, you can also use it for other languages that use Latin characters, such as Spanish or Italian.
11. Will the French keyboard layout change the physical layout of my keyboard?
No, adding a French keyboard layout on Windows 10 will not change the physical layout of your keyboard, only the input settings.
12. Are there any keyboard shortcuts specific to the French keyboard layout?
Yes, the French keyboard layout has its own set of keyboard shortcuts. For example, you can use **AltGr + E** to type the Euro (€) symbol or **AltGr + Shift + 2** to type the At (@) symbol.