Are you tired of your iPad’s fixed keyboard taking up valuable screen space? Well, you’re in luck! In this article, we will explore the steps to get a floating keyboard on your iPad, allowing you to reclaim that precious display real estate. So, let’s dive in and show you how to unlock this feature and enhance your typing experience!
How to get floating keyboard on iPad?
To get a floating keyboard on your iPad, you need to follow these simple steps:
1. Open an app that requires typing, such as Notes or Safari.
2. Tap on the keyboard icon at the bottom-right corner of the screen.
3. In the keyboard options, select “Undock.”
Voila! Your keyboard will now transform into a floating window that can be easily moved around the screen for convenience and flexibility.
Now, let’s move on to some frequently asked questions related to this topic:
FAQs:
1. Can I change the size of the floating keyboard on my iPad?
Yes, you can! Simply pinch inwards or outwards with two fingers on the floating keyboard to shrink or expand its size according to your preference.
2. How can I reposition the floating keyboard?
To reposition the floating keyboard, tap and hold the small bar at the top of the keyboard, then drag it to a new desired location on the screen.
3. What if I want to dismiss the floating keyboard?
To dismiss the floating keyboard, either swipe it down towards the bottom of the screen or double-tap on the small bar at the top of the keyboard.
4. Can I redock the floating keyboard back to the bottom of the screen?
Yes! To redock the floating keyboard, tap and hold the small bar at the top of the keyboard, and then drag it to the bottom of the screen until it snaps back into its original position.
5. Does the floating keyboard work in all apps?
While the floating keyboard is supported in most native iPad apps, it may not be available in third-party applications that utilize custom keyboards.
6. Can I type with one hand using the floating keyboard?
Absolutely! The floating keyboard is ideal for one-handed typing. Simply pinch inward with two fingers on the keyboard, making it compact, and easily type with a single hand.
7. Is it possible to split the floating keyboard into two halves?
Certainly! To split the floating keyboard, tap and hold the small bar at the top, then drag your fingers apart. The keyboard will separate into two halves, enabling you to comfortably type with your thumbs.
8. What should I do if I accidentally close the floating keyboard and cannot find it?
Don’t worry! If you accidentally close the floating keyboard, just open the keyboard icon at the bottom-right corner of the screen, and select “Dock and Merge” to bring it back to the bottom of the display.
9. Can I use the floating keyboard on an iPad mini?
Absolutely! The floating keyboard is available on all iPad models that support iOS 13 and later versions, including the iPad mini.
10. Will the floating keyboard remain as my default keyboard option?
No, the floating keyboard will not replace your default keyboard option. It’s an alternative layout that can be used when desired, but your regular keyboard will still be the default.
11. Can I customize the appearance of the floating keyboard?
Unfortunately, at this time, there are no customization options available for the floating keyboard’s appearance or theme.
12. Will using the floating keyboard affect my typing speed or accuracy?
The floating keyboard should not significantly affect your typing speed or accuracy. However, it might take a little time getting used to the new layout and size. With practice, you’ll be back to typing as efficiently as before.
Now that you have learned how to get a floating keyboard on your iPad, enjoy the newfound flexibility and improved screen utilization. Happy typing!