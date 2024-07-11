How to get files from hard drive on broken pc?
If your PC has broken down but you need to retrieve important files from the hard drive, don’t worry, there are ways to recover your data even if your computer won’t turn on. Here are a few methods to consider:
1. **Remove the hard drive and connect it to another computer:** One of the most effective ways to recover files from a broken PC is to remove the hard drive and connect it to another computer as an external drive. You can use a SATA to USB adapter or a hard drive enclosure to connect the drive to another computer and access your files.
2. **Use a USB bootable drive:** Another way to access the files on a broken PC is to create a USB bootable drive with a live operating system such as Linux. You can then boot your broken PC from the USB drive and access your files without needing to fix the original operating system.
3. **Take the hard drive to a professional:** If you are not comfortable with removing the hard drive yourself, it may be best to take it to a professional data recovery service. They have the expertise and tools to recover data from a broken PC’s hard drive safely and efficiently.
4. **Try data recovery software:** There are several data recovery software programs available that can help you retrieve files from a broken PC’s hard drive. These programs can scan the drive for lost or corrupted files and attempt to recover them.
5. **Use a live CD:** If you prefer not to use a USB bootable drive, you can also use a live CD with a pre-installed operating system to access your files. Simply insert the live CD into your broken PC and boot from it to access your files.
6. **Check for cloud backups:** If you have been backing up your files to a cloud storage service like Google Drive or Dropbox, you may be able to access your files online from another device.
7. **Access files remotely:** If your broken PC is still connected to the internet, you may be able to use remote access software to log in to your computer from another device and retrieve your files.
8. **Check for external backups:** If you have been regularly backing up your files to an external drive, you can simply connect the external drive to another computer to access your files.
9. **Check for a warranty:** If your PC is still under warranty, you may be able to get it repaired or replaced by the manufacturer. Make sure to back up your files before sending it in for repairs.
10. **Use a data recovery service:** If the methods mentioned above do not work or if the data on your hard drive is extremely important, you may want to consider using a professional data recovery service. They have specialized tools and expertise to recover files from damaged hard drives.
11. **Try connecting the hard drive to a different port:** Sometimes the issue may be with the port or connection on the motherboard, so try connecting the hard drive to a different port to see if that resolves the issue.
12. **Check for physical damage:** If your PC broke down due to physical damage, such as a spilled drink or a drop, make sure to check the hard drive for any physical damage. If the drive is physically damaged, it may be more difficult to recover your files.