How to get emojis on iPhone 7 keyboard?

If you own an iPhone 7, you’re probably well aware of how fun and expressive emojis can be. These little characters can add a touch of personality and emotion to your text messages, making them more engaging and enjoyable. The good news is that adding emojis to your iPhone 7 keyboard is quick and easy. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process step by step, so you can start using emojis in no time.
1. Open the Settings App
To begin, unlock your iPhone 7 and locate the “Settings” app icon. It looks like a gray cogwheel and can typically be found on your home screen.
2. Tap on “General”
Within the Settings app, scroll through your options and tap on “General.” It is usually toward the top of the list.
3. Select “Keyboard”
In the General settings, you’ll find various options to customize your iPhone. Look for “Keyboard” and tap on it.
4. Choose “Keyboards”
Under the Keyboard settings, you’ll see various options related to your keyboard. Tap on “Keyboards” to proceed.
5. Add New Keyboard
In the Keyboards menu, you’ll see a list of all the keyboards currently installed on your iPhone 7. Select “Add New Keyboard” to add emojis to your keyboard options.
6. Find and Select “Emoji”
Scroll down the list of available keyboards until you spot “Emoji.” Once found, tap on it to install.
7. Enable Full Access
After selecting “Emoji,” a pop-up message will prompt you to enable full access for the emoji keyboard. This step is necessary for the keyboard to function properly. Tap on “Allow Full Access,” and don’t worry, it won’t compromise your privacy or security.
8. Confirm the Change
Another pop-up message will appear confirming that enabling full access allows the developer to access any information you type. Rest assured, this is a standard message and does not happen with the emoji keyboard. Simply tap on “Enable” to proceed.
9. Switch to the Emoji Keyboard
Now that you’ve enabled the emoji keyboard, you’ll need to switch to it whenever you want to use emojis. When typing a message, look for the small globe icon located next to the space bar on your keyboard. Tap it to switch to the emoji keyboard.
10. Select Your Desired Emoji
Once you’ve switched to the emoji keyboard, you’ll see a wide range of emojis to choose from. Simply browse through the categories or use the search bar at the bottom to find the perfect emoji for your message. Tap on it, and it will be inserted into your text.
11. Switch Back to the Regular Keyboard
After using an emoji, you may want to return to the regular keyboard. To do this, tap the globe icon once again, and you’ll be switched back to the keyboard you used before.
12. Have Fun with Emojis!
Congratulations, you’ve successfully added emojis to your iPhone 7 keyboard! Now you can express your emotions, add some flair to your messages, and have fun with your friends and family.
FAQs:
1. Can I remove the emoji keyboard from my iPhone 7?
Yes, if you decide you no longer want the emoji keyboard, you can remove it by going to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > Edit, then tap the red minus icon next to Emoji.
2. Are there any hidden or secret emojis on the iPhone 7?
Yes, there are hidden or little-known emojis available on the iPhone 7. For example, hold down certain emojis to reveal alternate variations.
3. Can I rearrange the order of emojis on the keyboard?
Unfortunately, you can’t rearrange the order of emojis on the default iPhone keyboard. However, you can use third-party keyboards that offer this feature.
4. How can I access emojis in apps other than Messages?
You can access the emoji keyboard in other apps by following the same steps mentioned above. Simply tap on the globe icon or the smiley face icon, depending on your iOS version.
5. Can I create my own custom emojis?
While the iPhone’s default keyboard doesn’t allow custom emojis, you can download apps from the App Store that offer the functionality to create your own emojis.
6. Can I use emojis in email or notes on my iPhone 7?
Yes, you can use emojis in email, notes, and many other apps on your iPhone 7. The emoji keyboard is applicable wherever the keyboard is accessible.
7. Is there a way to see new emojis before they’re available on my iPhone 7?
Yes, Apple periodically releases new emoji updates. To see the latest emojis before they become available on your iPhone, you can visit the official Unicode website or follow emoji news websites.
8. Can I use emojis in different colors?
Yes, many emojis on the iPhone 7 can be changed to different skin tones by pressing and holding the emoji until a pop-up appears with different tone options.
9. Will adding the emoji keyboard slow down my iPhone?
No, adding the emoji keyboard won’t slow down your iPhone. Emojis are small-sized files, and their inclusion in the keyboard doesn’t have a significant impact on performance.
10. Can I remove specific emojis from the Recently Used section?
No, you can’t remove specific emojis from the Recently Used section. However, the recently used emojis will automatically be replaced over time as you use other emojis more frequently.
11. Can I use emojis in contacts or calendar events?
Yes, you can use emojis in contacts and calendar events by simply switching to the emoji keyboard when entering text in these fields.
12. Are emojis available in all languages on the iPhone 7?
Yes, emojis are available in all languages and can be used regardless of the language settings on your iPhone 7.