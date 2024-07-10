How to get emoji keyboard on macbook?

If you want to add a fun and expressive touch to your messages, social media posts, or any other content on your MacBook, using emojis can be a great idea. Emojis can enhance the overall meaning of your text, make your conversations more engaging, and add a dash of personality to your digital communications. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to get the emoji keyboard on your MacBook, so you can easily insert emojis into your messages and documents.
The Simple Steps to Get the Emoji Keyboard on MacBook
To access the emoji keyboard on your MacBook and start using emojis, follow the steps below:
1. **Click on the text field:** To make the emoji keyboard appear, you need to click on a text field where you want to insert the emoji. This can be a messaging app, an email, a document, or any other text input area.
2. **Open the emoji picker:** Once the text field is selected, press the key combination “Control + Command + Space” simultaneously on your keyboard. This key combination will open up the emoji picker on your MacBook.
3. **Choose your desired emoji:** The emoji picker will display a variety of emojis organized in different categories such as smileys, animals, food, and more. Scroll through the categories or use the search bar at the top to find the specific emoji you want to use.
4. **Click to insert:** When you find the emoji you want to use, simply click on it and it will be inserted at the current cursor position in your text field.
That’s it! You’ve successfully accessed the emoji keyboard on your MacBook and can start using emojis in your messages, documents, or any other text input area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about the Emoji Keyboard on MacBook:
1. Can I access the emoji keyboard on MacBook using a shortcut?
Yes, you can access the emoji keyboard by pressing “Control + Command + Space” on your keyboard.
2. Can I change the skin tone of the emojis on MacBook?
Yes, after opening the emoji picker, you can click and hold on a specific emoji to reveal the skin tone variations available for that emoji.
3. Can I use emojis in my social media posts on MacBook?
Yes, you can use emojis in your social media posts on various platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more.
4. Can I add frequently used emojis to a favorites list on MacBook?
Yes, you can add frequently used emojis to a favorites list by clicking on the emoji and selecting the “Add to Favorites” option.
5. How can I see more emojis at once in the picker?
To see more emojis at once, you can simply resize the emoji picker window by dragging its edges to a larger size.
6. Can I use emojis in my emails on MacBook?
Yes, you can use emojis in your emails on applications like Apple Mail or Gmail on your MacBook.
7. Can I insert emojis in documents created with Microsoft Word on MacBook?
Yes, you can insert emojis in documents created with Microsoft Word on your MacBook.
8. Are emojis available in different languages on MacBook?
Yes, emojis are available in multiple languages, allowing you to express yourself using a variety of symbols and characters.
9. Can I customize the order of the emoji categories in the picker?
No, the order of the emoji categories in the picker is pre-set and cannot be customized.
10. Are there any hidden or secret emojis on MacBook?
No, there are no hidden or secret emojis on MacBook. All the available emojis can be accessed through the emoji picker.
11. Can I use emojis in my iMessages on MacBook?
Yes, you can use emojis in your iMessages on MacBook to add a playful element to your conversations.
12. Can I turn off the emoji auto-correction feature on MacBook?
Yes, you can disable the emoji auto-correction feature by going to “System Preferences” > “Keyboard” > “Text” and unchecking the “Use symbol and text substitution” option.