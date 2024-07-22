**How to get discord keyboard combos off screen?**
Discord, a popular communication platform among gamers, offers several keyboard combos for users to perform various actions. However, some users may find these keyboard combos distracting or inconvenient, as they often appear on-screen while typing. Fortunately, it is possible to disable these on-screen notifications and regain a distraction-free experience on Discord. Let’s explore a step-by-step guide to achieving this.
1. **Click on the User Settings Icon**: Located at the bottom-left corner of the Discord app, the User Settings icon resembles a gear or bolt.
2. **Select the ‘Keybinds’ Option**: Once the User Settings menu opens, navigate to the ‘Keybinds’ option on the left-hand side panel. It is represented by a keyboard icon.
3. **Deactivate Keybind Previews**: In the Keybinds section, scroll down until you find the ‘Enable Keybind Text’ option. By default, it is enabled and displays the keyboard combos on-screen.
4. **Toggle Off ‘Enable Keybind Text’**: To disable the on-screen notifications for keyboard combos, simply click on the toggle switch next to the ‘Enable Keybind Text’ option.
5. **Enjoy a Distraction-Free Experience**: With ‘Enable Keybind Text’ deactivated, the keyboard combos will no longer be displayed on-screen, providing you with an uninterrupted gaming or communication experience on Discord.
FAQs
1. How can I reactivate the on-screen keyboard combo notifications in Discord?
To reactivate the on-screen notifications for keyboard combos, follow the steps mentioned above and toggle the switch to enable the ‘Enable Keybind Text’ option.
2. Will disabling the keyboard combo notifications affect the functionality of Discord?
No, disabling the on-screen keyboard combo notifications will not affect the functionality of Discord. It solely removes the visual display of the keyboard combos.
3. Can I customize the appearance of the keyboard combo notifications?
No, Discord does not currently offer customization options for the appearance of the on-screen keyboard combo notifications.
4. Is it possible to disable specific keyboard combos and keep others?
As of now, Discord does not provide a feature to disable specific keyboard combos selectively. Disabling the ‘Enable Keybind Text’ option will turn off all on-screen notifications for keyboard combos.
5. Do the keyboard combos still function when the on-screen notifications are disabled?
Yes, the keyboard combos will continue to function even when their on-screen notifications are disabled. However, since the notifications are no longer displayed, it is recommended to memorize the required combos.
6. Can I disable keyboard combo notifications on the Discord mobile app?
Unfortunately, the option to disable on-screen keyboard combo notifications is currently only available on the Discord desktop app.
7. Can I hide the keyboard combo notifications for specific Discord servers or channels?
No, Discord does not provide the functionality to hide on-screen keyboard combo notifications for specific servers or channels. It is a global setting that applies to the entire Discord app.
8. Will these settings be saved for future Discord sessions?
Yes, once you disable the on-screen keyboard combo notifications, Discord will remember your preference, and the setting will be saved for future sessions.
9. Are keyboard combo notifications disabled by default on Discord?
No, by default, Discord has the ‘Enable Keybind Text’ option enabled, which displays the on-screen keyboard combo notifications.
10. Can I still see the keyboard combos in the keybind settings even after disabling the on-screen notifications?
Yes, even after disabling the on-screen notifications, you can still view and customize the keyboard combos in the keybind settings in Discord.
11. Are there any alternative applications that allow the customization of keyboard combo notifications?
While Discord does not offer customization for keyboard combo notifications, other third-party applications may provide the required customization options or additional features.
12. How can I give feedback to Discord regarding this feature?
To provide feedback or request additional features, you can visit the official Discord website or join their community forums, where you can share your suggestions and interact with other users.