If you use your iPad for school or work, you may have encountered the need to use special characters like the degrees symbol (°) in your documents or emails. While it may not be immediately obvious how to access these symbols on your iPad keyboard, we’re here to help you out. In this article, we will explain how to easily get the degrees symbol on your iPad keyboard, along with a few other useful tips and tricks.
How to Get the Degrees Symbol on iPad Keyboard
To get the degrees symbol (°) on your iPad keyboard, follow these simple steps:
1. Start by opening any app that allows you to type on your iPad, such as the Notes app or Pages.
2. Tap on the location where you want to insert the degrees symbol.
3. Bring up the keyboard by tapping on the text field.
4. Locate the “123” key in the lower-left corner of the keyboard and tap on it.
5. Next, locate the “#+=” key in the lower-left corner and tap and hold on it.
6. Various additional keys will appear above the keyboard. To find the degrees symbol quickly, slide your finger to the symbol you desire, or drag it upwards to reveal more symbols.
7. Once you locate the degrees symbol (°), simply release your finger to insert it at the desired location on the screen.
How to get degrees symbol on iPad keyboard?
To get the degrees symbol on your iPad keyboard, tap and hold the “#+=” key, slide to the degrees symbol (°), and release your finger to insert it.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use the degrees symbol in any app on my iPad?
Yes, you can use the degrees symbol in any app that allows you to type on your iPad, such as Mail, Messages, Notes, Pages, Keynote, or any other app where you need to enter text.
2. Are there any other ways to access special symbols on the iPad keyboard?
Yes, besides the method mentioned above, you can enable the “Shortcuts” feature in the iPad settings and create a shortcut for the degrees symbol or any other frequently used symbol/text.
3. What if I can’t find the “123” key on my iPad keyboard?
If your iPad is running iOS 12 or later, you may not see the “123” key on the keyboard initially. However, you can still access the special symbols by swiping down on any key on the keyboard.
4. Is it possible to change the position of the degrees symbol on the iPad keyboard?
No, the position of the degrees symbol on the iPad keyboard is fixed and cannot be changed.
5. Can I use the degrees symbol in a password field on my iPad?
Yes, you can use the degrees symbol in a password field, just like in any other text input field on your iPad.
6. Is the process to get special symbols the same on all iPad models?
Yes, the process to access special symbols, including the degrees symbol, is the same on all iPad models running iOS.
7. How can I insert the degrees symbol when using an external keyboard with my iPad?
If you are using an external keyboard with your iPad, you can typically insert the degrees symbol by pressing the Option + Shift + 8 keys simultaneously.
8. Can I use the degrees symbol in different fonts on my iPad?
Yes, the degrees symbol is available in various fonts on your iPad, so you can choose the one that suits your needs.
9. Is there a way to add the degrees symbol to the iPad keyboard permanently?
No, you cannot permanently add the degrees symbol to the iPad keyboard. However, you can use the shortcut feature mentioned earlier to quickly access it.
10. Are there any other hidden symbols or characters on the iPad keyboard?
Yes, there are several hidden symbols and characters on the iPad keyboard. By tapping and holding various keys, you can find additional punctuation marks, currency symbols, and more.
11. Can I access the degrees symbol on an iPhone in the same way?
Yes, the process to access the degrees symbol or other special symbols is similar on both the iPad and iPhone keyboards.
12. Are there any third-party keyboard apps that provide easier access to special symbols?
Yes, there are several third-party keyboard apps available on the App Store that provide additional features and easier access to special symbols, including the degrees symbol.