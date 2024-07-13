How to get degree symbol on iPhone keyboard?

Whether you’re a student, a scientist, or simply someone who frequently works with temperature, angles, or geographic coordinates, typing the degree symbol (°) on your iPhone is essential. While it may not be immediately obvious how to access this symbol on the iPhone keyboard, fear not! In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to obtain the degree symbol and make it easily accessible whenever you need it.
Method 1: Using the Text Replacement Feature
Answer: You can use Apple’s text replacement feature to create a shortcut that automatically converts a specific keyword into the degree symbol. Here’s how:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. Select “Keyboard” and then choose “Text Replacement.”
4. Tap the “+” button in the top right corner to add a new shortcut.
5. Enter a phrase or keyword that you will easily remember, such as “deg.”
6. In the “Phrase” field, paste the degree symbol (°) from the clipboard. You can copy it from another source or use the method outlined in method 2 below to obtain the symbol.
7. Save your text replacement shortcut by tapping on “Save” in the top right corner.
Now, whenever you type the keyword you specified, such as “deg,” it will automatically be replaced with the degree symbol (°) on your iPhone keyboard.
Method 2: Utilizing the Emoji Keyboard
If you don’t want to use the text replacement feature, the emoji keyboard offers another option for accessing the degree symbol on your iPhone.
Answer: Here’s how to find the degree symbol:
1. Open any app that uses the keyboard, such as Messages or Notes.
2. Tap on the text field to bring up the keyboard.
3. Switch to the emoji keyboard by tapping on the emoji icon ( ) or globe icon, depending on your keyboard settings.
4. Navigate to the symbols category, usually indicated by a hashtag (#) or a symbol icon (±).
5. Look for the degree symbol (°) within this category.
Once you find the degree symbol, simply tap on it to insert it into your text.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use a third-party keyboard app to access the degree symbol on my iPhone?
Answer: Absolutely! There are numerous third-party keyboard apps available on the App Store that offer additional symbols and features, including the degree symbol.
2. Will the text replacement method work across different apps on my iPhone?
Answer: Yes, the text replacement method will work system-wide and apply to all apps that use the iPhone keyboard.
3. Can I add multiple shortcuts for the degree symbol using the text replacement method?
Answer: Yes, in the text replacement settings, you can create multiple shortcuts for the degree symbol, each with a different keyword.
4. Is the degree symbol available on all iPhone models?
Answer: Yes, the degree symbol is accessible on all iPhone models running iOS.
5. Can I customize the placement of the degree symbol on my iPhone keyboard?
Answer: No, the degree symbol’s placement on the iPhone keyboard is fixed and cannot be customized. However, using the text replacement or emoji methods mentioned above provides easy access to the symbol.
6. What other symbols are available on the iPhone emoji keyboard?
Answer: The emoji keyboard provides access to a wide variety of symbols, including currency signs, mathematical symbols, punctuation marks, and many others.
7. Can I add the degree symbol to a keyboard shortcut on my iPhone?
Answer: Unfortunately, iPhone keyboard shortcuts only accept text entries, making it impossible to create a shortcut solely for the degree symbol itself.
8. Are there alternative methods for obtaining the degree symbol on an iPhone?
Answer: Yes, you can also copy the degree symbol (°) from other sources such as websites, documents, or even another message and paste it into your text whenever needed.
9. Does the degree symbol have any alternative uses?
Answer: While the degree symbol is most commonly used to represent temperature or angles, it can also be used in mathematics, geographical coordinates, and various scientific fields.
10. Is it possible to insert the degree symbol by handwriting it on the iPhone?
Answer: Yes, for devices that support Apple Pencil, you can use the handwriting feature in supported apps to draw the degree symbol directly on the screen.
11. Does the degree symbol have a specific unicode character?
Answer: Yes, the degree symbol has the Unicode character U+00B0.
12. Can I access the degree symbol while using voice dictation on my iPhone?
Answer: No, voice dictation does not have a direct command for inserting the degree symbol, but you can manually add it after the dictation is finished.