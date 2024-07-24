How to get degree symbol on Apple keyboard?

Are you a Mac user who needs to type the degree symbol (°) frequently? Whether you are a student, professional, or just someone who needs to express temperature or angles accurately, knowing how to access the degree symbol quickly can be a real time-saver. In this article, we will guide you through various methods to type the degree symbol on your Apple keyboard effortlessly.
Method 1: Keyboard Shortcut
The quickest way to get the degree symbol on your Apple keyboard is by using a simple keyboard shortcut. Just follow these steps:
1. Place your cursor where you want to insert the degree symbol.
2. Press and hold the “Shift” key, “Option/Alt” key, and the number “8” simultaneously.
3. Release all the keys, and the degree symbol (°) will appear at the cursor’s position.
That’s it! You have just witnessed the fastest way to obtain the degree symbol on your Apple keyboard. Now, let’s explore some alternative methods to achieve the same result.
Method 2: Character Viewer
If you prefer a visual way to select special characters, Apple has provided a built-in tool called “Character Viewer.” Here’s how you can access it:
1. Click on the Apple menu at the top-left corner of your screen, and select “System Preferences.”
2. In the System Preferences window, choose “Keyboard.”
3. A new window will appear with multiple tabs. Click on the “Keyboard” tab.
4. Check the box that says “Show viewers for keyboard, emoji, and symbols in the menu bar.”
5. Close the System Preferences window.
6. Click on the new icon, resembling a tiny keyboard, located at the top-right corner of your screen.
7. From the drop-down menu, select “Show Emoji & Symbols” or “Show Character Viewer.”
8. A window will appear, displaying various symbols and characters.
9. In the search bar at the top right corner, type “degree.”
10. Double-click on the degree symbol (°) to insert it into your document.
Method 3: Copy and Paste
If you find yourself using the degree symbol often, another quick solution is to copy and paste it whenever needed. Here’s how to do it:
1. Go to any document or website that displays the degree symbol (°).
2. Select the degree symbol by clicking and dragging your cursor over it.
3. Right-click on the selected symbol and choose “Copy.”
4. Move to the document or location where you want to insert the degree symbol.
5. Right-click again and select “Paste” to insert the degree symbol at that location.
Now that you have discovered three practical ways to get the degree symbol, let’s delve into some commonly asked questions regarding this topic.
FAQs:
1. Can I use the keyboard shortcuts on any Apple device?
Yes, you can use the same keyboard shortcuts to get the degree symbol on any Apple device, including MacBooks, iMacs, and Magic Keyboards.
2. Can I customize the keyboard shortcut for the degree symbol?
No, the keyboard shortcut to obtain the degree symbol is fixed and cannot be customized.
3. Where else can I use the degree symbol apart from temperatures and angles?
The degree symbol finds its application in various fields, such as mathematics, physics, engineering, and astronomy, to represent measurements, coordinates, and spherical geometry.
4. Is there a way to add the degree symbol to the macOS Touch Bar?
Unfortunately, as of now, Apple does not provide a built-in option to add the degree symbol to the Touch Bar.
5. Can I type the degree symbol using the numeric keypad?
No, the keyboard shortcuts for the degree symbol can only be achieved using the numeric keys present on the main keyboard.
6. Which font should I use to ensure the degree symbol appears correctly?
The degree symbol (°) should appear correctly regardless of the font you are using, as it is a standard character present in most fonts.
7. Does the method to type the degree symbol change with different macOS versions?
No, the methods described in this article should work consistently across different versions of macOS.
8. Can I use the degree symbol in file and folder names?
Yes, you can use the degree symbol in file and folder names without any issues.
9. Are there any alternative symbols that can be used in place of the degree symbol?
While the degree symbol (°) is the most commonly used symbol to denote temperature and angles, some alternative symbols include “deg” or “o”.
10. Can I type the degree symbol using voice dictation on my Apple device?
Yes, you can dictate the word “degree” instead of typing it to have the degree symbol appear in your document.
11. Is there a specific order to press the keys in the keyboard shortcut?
Yes, you should press and hold the “Shift” key, “Option/Alt” key, and the number “8” simultaneously to get the degree symbol using the keyboard shortcut.
12. Can I use the Character Viewer for other special characters?
Yes, the Character Viewer provides access to a wide range of special characters, including currency symbols, arrows, emojis, mathematical symbols, and more.