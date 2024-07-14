How to get celsius on keyboard?

Are you tired of searching for the Celsius symbol on your keyboard every time you want to express the temperature in this unit? Well, you are not alone! Many people find it challenging to locate the Celsius symbol on their keyboards, as it is not readily available like other common symbols. However, fret not, as we have some simple solutions to help you easily access the Celsius symbol on your keyboard. Read on to discover how you can do it effortlessly.
How to get Celsius on the keyboard?
The Celsius symbol (°C) can be easily obtained on your keyboard using a few simple methods. Here are three popular approaches to access the Celsius symbol:
1. **Alt Code Method**: Hold down the “Alt” key on your keyboard and type “0176” using the numeric keypad. Release the “Alt” key, and the Celsius symbol (°C) will appear where your cursor is placed.
2. **Character Map**: On Windows, you can open the Character Map utility by searching for it in the start menu. In the Character Map window, locate the Celsius symbol (°C), click on it, and press the “Copy” button. Then, simply paste it (Ctrl+V) wherever you need it.
3. **Shortcut Keys**: Some keyboard layouts have specific shortcut keys to access special characters. For instance, on a Mac, you can type the Celsius symbol (°C) by pressing “Option + Shift + 8”.
These methods should solve your problem and allow you to effortlessly insert the Celsius symbol whenever needed. But if you have further questions related to this topic, read on for some commonly asked FAQs and their concise answers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. **Can I add the Celsius symbol to a Word document?**
Yes, you can easily insert the Celsius symbol into a Word document by employing any of the methods mentioned above.
2. **Is there a quick way to type Celsius on a smartphone?**
Most smartphones provide an option to access special characters, including the Celsius symbol, through a long press on the corresponding alphabet.
3. **What should I do if the Alt code method doesn’t work?**
In some cases, the Alt code method may not work due to different keyboard layouts or software restrictions. In such situations, try using the Character Map or other methods mentioned above.
4. **Does the Celsius symbol appear differently on different operating systems?**
No, the Celsius symbol (°C) appears the same on all operating systems. It consists of the degree symbol (°) followed by a capital “C”.
5. **Can I assign a shortcut key specifically for the Celsius symbol?**
Unfortunately, you cannot assign a single key as a shortcut for the Celsius symbol, but you can utilize software that allows the creation of customized shortcut keys.
6. **How can I obtain the Celsius symbol on a tablet?**
Tablets often have a specific key or function to access special characters. Refer to the tablet’s user manual or search online for the specific method to access the Celsius symbol on your particular tablet.
7. **What if my keyboard lacks a numeric keypad necessary for the Alt code method?**
If your keyboard does not have a dedicated numeric keypad, you can either use the Character Map method or connect an external numeric keypad to your computer.
8. **Is there a universally recognized shortcut for the Celsius symbol?**
No, there is no universally recognized keyboard shortcut for the Celsius symbol. However, the methods mentioned earlier work on most keyboards.
9. **Why isn’t the Celsius symbol included on the keyboard by default?**
The Celsius symbol is not included on a standard keyboard due to its limited usage compared to other symbols, such as currency signs or mathematical symbols.
10. **Can I add the Celsius symbol to my email signature?**
Yes, you can add the Celsius symbol to your email signature by copying and pasting it from the Character Map or using the Alt code method while composing your email.
11. **What if I have an older keyboard without the special characters mentioned above?**
If you have an older keyboard lacking special characters, you can still access the Celsius symbol through the Character Map utility or by using external software that provides special character support.
12. **Are there any alternative symbols for the Celsius unit?**
The Celsius unit is typically represented by the symbol (°C) worldwide. However, some countries may additionally use the letter “C” without the degree symbol to represent Celsius temperatures.