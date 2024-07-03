How to get blue tick emoji on keyboard?

Are you tired of scrolling through your keyboard emojis, endlessly searching for that coveted blue tick? Whether you’re an influencer, a public figure, or just want to add a touch of authenticity to your social media posts, the blue tick emoji can make a significant difference. In this article, we will explore some simple ways to get the blue tick emoji on your keyboard and bring a new level of verification to your messages.
The Symbol behind the Blue Tick Emoji
Before we dive into how to obtain the blue tick emoji, let’s take a moment to understand its meaning. The blue tick emoji represents a verified account on various social media platforms, indicating that the profile is authentic and belongs to a prominent individual, brand, or organization. It’s become a symbol of credibility and trustworthiness.
How to Get the Blue Tick Emoji on Keyboard
Now, let’s address the burning question: How can you get the blue tick emoji on your keyboard? The simplest answer is that currently, there is no direct way to add or customize emojis on a standard keyboard. Emojis, including the blue tick, are determined by the Unicode Consortium and are pre-installed on your device.
So, if you can’t add the blue tick emoji to your keyboard directly, how can you use it in your messages? Fear not, as there are a few workarounds that you can apply:
1. **Copy and Paste**: One way to use the blue tick emoji is by copying it from a source that has it available, such as social media platforms, websites, or even online emoji libraries. Simply copy the blue tick emoji and paste it into your desired text field.
2. **Emoji Keyboard Apps**: Downloading and using third-party emoji keyboards is another option to gain access to a variety of emojis, including the blue tick. These apps provide a wider range of customizable emoji options and can be easily integrated into your device’s keyboard.
3. **Unicode Input Method**: If you’re looking for a more advanced solution, you can use Unicode input methods. This method involves entering the Unicode value of the desired emoji using a special keyboard combination. However, this requires some technical knowledge and may not be suitable for everyone.
FAQs about the Blue Tick Emoji on Keyboard
1. How can I use the blue tick emoji on social media platforms without copying it?
Unfortunately, you cannot use the blue tick emoji on social media platforms unless the platform has officially included it as part of their emoji collection.
2. Are there any keyboard apps specifically designed to access emojis like the blue tick?
Yes, there are various third-party keyboard apps available on app stores that offer additional emojis, including the blue tick emoji.
3. Can I request the blue tick emoji to be added to the Unicode Consortium’s emojis?
As an individual, you cannot directly request the addition of emojis to the Unicode Consortium. The Consortium decides which emojis to include based on various factors.
4. How do I find the Unicode value for the blue tick emoji?
You can find the Unicode value for any emoji by searching online. There are numerous resources available that provide Unicode charts, allowing you to view the value for each emoji.
5. Will using the blue tick emoji on social media platforms make my account verified?
No, using the blue tick emoji in your posts does not guarantee that your account will be verified. It is simply a graphical representation and does not hold the same significance as the official verification by the platform.
6. Can all devices display the blue tick emoji?
Most modern devices and operating systems support the blue tick emoji, but older devices and systems may not display it correctly. Always ensure that your device and software are up to date.
7. Are there any alternatives to the blue tick emoji to symbolize authenticity?
Yes, there are other symbols or indicators used to represent authenticity, such as checkmarks, badges, or specific icons that are recognized on different social media platforms.
8. Can I create my own emoji, like a personalized blue tick?
While you cannot directly create and add emojis to your device’s standard keyboard, you can create custom emojis or stickers using various apps and platforms, which you can then use in messaging or social media apps.
9. Does the absence of the blue tick emoji make my posts less credible?
Your post’s credibility depends on the content itself and how it resonates with your audience. The blue tick emoji is just an optional symbol and does not determine the authenticity or quality of your message.
10. Is it possible to trademark the blue tick emoji?
As an individual, you cannot trademark the blue tick emoji itself. Trademarks are meant for unique brand identifiers, logos, or elements that distinguish a specific product or service.
11. Can I use the blue tick emoji in my app or website?
You can use the blue tick emoji in your app or website as long as it aligns with the guidelines and policies set by the Unicode Consortium and the respective platform.
12. Is there a chance that the blue tick emoji will become available on standard keyboards in the future?
While it’s impossible to say for certain, it is possible that the blue tick emoji could be included on standard keyboards in future updates or releases. However, this decision ultimately rests with the Unicode Consortium and individual platform developers.
In conclusion, while adding the blue tick emoji to your keyboard directly is not currently possible, you can still utilize it in your messages through copy and paste, third-party emoji keyboards, or Unicode input methods. Ultimately, the blue tick emoji is just one symbol among many that can help convey credibility and authenticity in your online presence.