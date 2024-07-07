How to get bitmoji on my keyboard?

Bitmoji has become a popular way to add a personal touch to our conversations by using custom avatars and stickers. With Bitmoji on your keyboard, you can easily express yourself and add a fun element to your messages. If you’re wondering how to get Bitmoji on your keyboard, follow the simple steps below and start spicing up your conversations!
Enabling Bitmoji on iOS
1. Download the Bitmoji app: Start by downloading and installing the Bitmoji app from the App Store. This app is available for free and provides a wide range of customization options for your avatar.
2. Set up your Bitmoji avatar: Launch the Bitmoji app and create your personalized avatar by customizing features such as hairstyles, facial expressions, clothes, and accessories. Make it as unique as you desire!
3. Enable Bitmoji keyboard: Open your device’s Settings, go to General, and tap on Keyboard. Then, select Keyboards and tap on Add New Keyboard. Find Bitmoji Keyboard on the list and add it.
4. Allow Full Access: To fully utilize Bitmoji on your keyboard, you will need to grant it full access. Tap on Bitmoji Keyboard, toggle on Allow Full Access, and confirm your choice.
5. Select Bitmoji as your keyboard: To start using Bitmoji, open any messaging app and tap on the globe or smiley icon on your keyboard to switch to Bitmoji Keyboard. You can access all your personalized Bitmoji stickers from here.
Now you’re all set to make your messages more entertaining and expressive with Bitmoji stickers!
Enabling Bitmoji on Android
1. Download the Bitmoji app: Begin by downloading and installing the Bitmoji app from the Google Play Store. Find the app and tap Install to get started.
2. Set up your Bitmoji avatar: Launch the Bitmoji app and create your personal avatar by customizing various features. Explore the different options available and design an avatar that best represents you!
3. Enable Bitmoji keyboard: Open the Settings app on your Android device and navigate to System > Languages & input > Virtual keyboard > Manage keyboards. Toggle on Bitmoji Keyboard to enable it.
4. Grant necessary permissions: Tap on Bitmoji Keyboard and allow permissions such as “Allow Full Access” to ensure a seamless Bitmoji experience on your Android device.
5. Select Bitmoji as your keyboard: Open any messaging app and tap on the text field to bring up the keyboard. Look for the keyboard icon in your device’s navigation bar or notification panel and select Bitmoji Keyboard. You can now choose from a wide range of Bitmoji stickers to enhance your conversations.
Congratulations! You’ve successfully added Bitmoji to your Android keyboard, bringing more joy and personalization to your messages.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use Bitmoji on other keyboards?
No, Bitmoji is a separate keyboard that can be enabled and used alongside your default keyboard.
2. Can I create multiple Bitmoji avatars?
Yes, you can create multiple Bitmoji avatars within the Bitmoji app and switch between them whenever you like.
3. How can I edit or change my Bitmoji avatar?
Open the Bitmoji app, tap on the profile icon at the top left corner, and select “Change Avatar Style” to make any modifications to your Bitmoji.
4. Are Bitmoji stickers available in multiple languages?
Yes, Bitmoji stickers are available in multiple languages, allowing you to express yourself in different languages and regions.
5. Can I use Bitmoji with WhatsApp?
Yes, once you have enabled Bitmoji on your device’s keyboard, you can use it with any messaging app, including WhatsApp.
6. Are Bitmoji stickers free to use?
Yes, Bitmoji stickers are free to use within the Bitmoji app and the keyboard extension.
7. Can I use Bitmoji on social media platforms?
Yes, you can use Bitmoji stickers in various social media platforms such as Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook.
8. Can I design Bitmoji stickers with my friends?
Yes, Bitmoji offers a feature called “Friendmoji” that allows you to create personalized stickers featuring both you and your friends’ Bitmoji avatars.
9. Can I use Bitmoji on my computer?
Yes, you can use Bitmoji on your computer by installing the Bitmoji extension for web browsers like Chrome and Firefox.
10. How often are new Bitmoji stickers released?
Bitmoji regularly updates its sticker collection by launching new ones to keep up with different themes, events, and trends.
11. Can I suggest new Bitmoji sticker ideas?
While you cannot directly suggest new Bitmoji sticker ideas, Bitmoji welcomes feedback and often takes user suggestions into consideration.
12. How can I delete Bitmoji from my keyboard?
To remove Bitmoji from your keyboard, go to your device’s settings, find the Bitmoji Keyboard option under Keyboards, and tap on the minus (-) sign to delete it.