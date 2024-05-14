How to get bitmoji on keyboard iphone?

Are you a fan of Bitmoji and want to have easy access to these fun personalized avatars on your iPhone keyboard? Look no further! In this article, we will guide you through the process of getting Bitmoji on your iPhone keyboard, allowing you to easily express yourself in a creative and entertaining way. So let’s dive in.
Getting Started
To get Bitmoji on your iPhone keyboard, you’ll need to follow a simple step-by-step process. Here’s how:
1. Download the Bitmoji App
The first step is to download the Bitmoji app from the App Store. Open the App Store on your iPhone and search for “Bitmoji”. Once you find the official Bitmoji app, tap on “Get” to download and install it on your device.
2. Setup Bitmoji
After the app is installed, open it and sign in or create a new Bitmoji account. You can sign up using your email, Snapchat, or a few other options. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up your Bitmoji avatar by customizing its appearance to your liking.
3. Enable Bitmoji in the Keyboard Settings
Once you have set up your Bitmoji avatar, it’s time to enable Bitmoji in your iPhone keyboard settings. To do this, go to your iPhone settings, select “General,” then “Keyboard,” and finally “Keyboards.” Tap on “Add New Keyboard” and choose “Bitmoji” from the list of available keyboards.
4. Allow Full Access
To use Bitmoji in the keyboard, you’ll need to grant it full access. This allows the Bitmoji keyboard to access your emojis and stickers and provide you with the Bitmoji suggestions while typing. Don’t worry, Bitmoji respects your privacy and does not store any sensitive information.
5. Set Bitmoji as the Preferred Keyboard
To make Bitmoji your default keyboard, go back to the “Keyboards” settings and tap on “Edit” in the top-right corner. Drag the Bitmoji keyboard to the top of the list. This ensures that when you open your keyboard, Bitmoji will be the first option available for use.
6. Start Using Bitmoji on Your iPhone Keyboard
Congratulations! You have successfully added Bitmoji to your iPhone keyboard. Whenever you want to use a Bitmoji, simply open your keyboard while typing and switch to the Bitmoji keyboard by tapping on the globe or smiley icon found on your keyboard. You can then browse and select from a wide range of Bitmoji stickers and express yourself in a fun and personalized way.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use Bitmoji on my iPhone without installing the Bitmoji app?
No, in order to use Bitmoji on your iPhone, you need to download and install the official Bitmoji app from the App Store.
2. Can I create multiple Bitmoji avatars?
Yes, Bitmoji allows you to create and customize multiple avatars. You can create different avatars to represent different aspects of yourself or simply for fun.
3. Can I use Bitmoji on other messaging apps besides the iPhone keyboard?
Yes, Bitmoji can be used on various messaging apps, including Snapchat, iMessage, WhatsApp, and more. Simply access the Bitmoji keyboard within the respective app.
4. Is Bitmoji available in different languages?
Yes, Bitmoji is available in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, and more. The language selection can be adjusted within the Bitmoji app settings.
5. Are there any costs associated with using Bitmoji?
Downloading and using the Bitmoji app is free of charge. However, some additional features or customization options may require in-app purchases.
6. Can I delete Bitmoji from my iPhone keyboard?
Yes, you can remove the Bitmoji keyboard from your iPhone by going to the “Keyboards” settings, tapping on “Edit,” and then selecting the red minus (-) button next to the Bitmoji keyboard. Confirm the deletion, and the Bitmoji keyboard will be removed.
7. Can I customize my Bitmoji avatar after the initial setup?
Absolutely! You can always modify and update your Bitmoji avatar by opening the Bitmoji app and accessing the settings to make the desired changes.
8. Will my Bitmoji avatar be visible to others?
Your Bitmoji avatar will only be visible to others if you choose to share it, such as by sending Bitmoji stickers or using it in social media apps. Otherwise, your avatar remains private and accessible only to you.
9. Can I use Bitmoji offline?
Yes, you can use Bitmoji offline. While some features may require an internet connection, you can still access and use your Bitmoji stickers without an active internet connection.
10. Can Bitmoji be used on Android devices?
Yes, Bitmoji is available for Android devices as well. Android users can download the Bitmoji app from the Google Play Store and follow a similar process to get Bitmoji on their device’s keyboard.
11. Does Bitmoji work on older iPhone models?
Yes, Bitmoji is compatible with older iPhone models as long as they are running iOS 10 or later.
12. Can I use Bitmoji with my Bitmoji kit avatar?
Unfortunately, Bitmoji kit avatars cannot be used with the Bitmoji keyboard on the iPhone. The Bitmoji keyboard is designed specifically for use with the Bitmoji app’s personalized avatars.