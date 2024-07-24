How to get back deleted files from external hard drive?

External hard drives are a popular choice to store and backup important files due to their large storage capacity and portability. However, accidental deletion of files can cause panic and frustration. The good news is that there are effective methods to recover deleted files from external hard drives. In this article, we will explore some of the best techniques to retrieve your valuable data and address frequently asked questions regarding external hard drive data recovery.
1. Check the Recycle Bin or Trash
If you have accidentally deleted files from your external hard drive, the first place to check is the Recycle Bin on Windows or Trash on Mac. **Simply open the respective bin, locate the deleted files, right-click, and click on “Restore” to recover them**. This is the easiest and quickest way to retrieve your data.
2. Restore from Backup
If you regularly back up your external hard drive, you can easily restore the deleted files from the backup. **Connect your backup device, navigate to the backup location, locate the files, and copy them back to your external hard drive**. It is important to always have a backup to ensure the safety of your data.
3. Use Data Recovery Software
If you don’t have a backup or the deleted files are not in the Recycle Bin/Trash, don’t panic! **Data recovery software can help you recover deleted files from your external hard drive**. There are numerous reliable software options available, such as Recuva, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, and Disk Drill. Install the software, connect your hard drive, and follow the instructions provided to recover your lost data.
4. Stop using the External Hard Drive
When you realize you have accidentally deleted files from your external hard drive, it is essential to stop using it immediately to prevent overwriting the deleted data. Continued usage can make the recovery process more challenging or even impossible.
5. Contact a Data Recovery Professional
If the above methods fail to retrieve your deleted files or if you are uncomfortable attempting the recovery yourself, it is advisable to seek the assistance of a professional data recovery service. **Data recovery experts possess the knowledge and tools required to recover your data even in complex scenarios**.
FAQs:
1. Can I recover permanently deleted files from an external hard drive?
Yes, with the help of data recovery software or professional services, you can recover permanently deleted files from an external hard drive.
2. Can I recover files if my external hard drive is physically damaged?
Data recovery from physically damaged external hard drives is more complex and may require professional assistance. However, specialized techniques and equipment can often retrieve the files.
3. How long does it take to recover deleted files from an external hard drive?
The time required to recover deleted files depends on various factors such as the size of the drive, the number of deleted files, and the method used for recovery. It can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours.
4. Can I recover files if my external hard drive is not recognized by the computer?
In some cases, if the external hard drive is not recognized, it may indicate an issue with the connection or the drive itself. However, data recovery experts can often recover files even from unrecognized drives.
5. Can I recover files deleted a long time ago?
Yes, even if files were deleted a long time ago, they can still be recovered if they have not been overwritten by newly saved data. It is recommended to attempt recovery as soon as possible to improve the chances of success.
6. Can I recover specific files instead of the entire drive?
Yes, data recovery software allows you to select specific files or folders for recovery, saving time and storage space.
7. Can I recover files that were deleted by formatting the external hard drive?
Formatting an external hard drive erases all data, but it is still possible to recover files using data recovery software, as long as the drive has not been extensively used after formatting.
8. Is it possible to recover files if I accidentally deleted partitions on the external hard drive?
Yes, it is possible to recover files from accidentally deleted partitions using data recovery software or professional services.
9. Are there any free data recovery software options available?
Yes, there are several free data recovery software options, such as Recuva and Disk Drill, which offer basic file recovery capabilities.
10. Is it necessary to pay for data recovery software?
While free data recovery software can often recover deleted files, paid software versions provide more advanced features and higher chances of successful recovery.
11. Can I recover files from an encrypted external hard drive?
Data recovery from an encrypted external hard drive is possible, but it requires the correct encryption key or password for successful recovery.
12. Can I recover files if my external hard drive has bad sectors?
The presence of bad sectors on an external hard drive can make data recovery more challenging, but specialized data recovery techniques can often overcome this issue and retrieve the files.