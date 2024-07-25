How to get an emoji keyboard on mac?

Do you want to express yourself with emojis while using your Mac? Using emojis can add a touch of fun and emotion to your conversations, making them more engaging and lighthearted. If you’re wondering how to get an emoji keyboard on your Mac, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll walk you through the steps to enable and use an emoji keyboard on your Mac, allowing you to add emojis effortlessly to your messages, documents, and more.
Enabling the Emoji Keyboard on Mac
To get an emoji keyboard on your Mac, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Open the Keyboard Preferences
Click on the Apple menu icon at the top left corner of your screen and select “System Preferences.” In the System Preferences window, click on the “Keyboard” icon.
Step 2: Enable the Emoji Keyboard
In the Keyboard preferences, navigate to the “Keyboard” tab. Check the box that says “Show Keyboard & Character Viewers in menu bar.” This will add an icon to your menu bar, which you can access to enable the emoji keyboard.
Step 3: Access the Emoji Keyboard
Once you’ve enabled the emoji keyboard, click on the icon in your menu bar. A dropdown menu will appear, and you’ll find the “Show Emoji & Symbols” option. Click on it to open the emoji keyboard.
Step 4: Find and Use the Right Emoji
In the emoji keyboard window, you’ll see a vast collection of emojis, organized into various categories. Scroll through the options or use the search bar to find the emoji you want to use. Once you’ve found the perfect emoji, simply click on it to insert it wherever your cursor is active, whether it be a message, email, document, or text field.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use emojis on older Mac models?
Yes, you can use emojis on older Mac models. The steps to enable the emoji keyboard are generally the same for all Mac models.
2. How can I access the emoji keyboard quickly?
If you prefer to access the emoji keyboard without clicking on the menu bar icon, you can press “Control + Command + Spacebar” simultaneously to open it directly.
3. Can I customize the emoji keyboard?
No, the emoji keyboard on Mac does not offer customization options. However, you can use the search bar to quickly find specific emojis.
4. Are emojis available in all applications on Mac?
Yes, emojis are available in most text-based applications on Mac, such as Messages, Mail, Pages, and Notes.
5. Can I change the skin tone of emojis on Mac?
Yes, you can. After selecting an emoji, a small info window will appear. Simply click on the skin tone options at the bottom of the window to choose the desired skin tone.
6. Can I see recently used emojis?
Yes, you can view your recently used emojis by clicking on the clock icon in the emoji keyboard window. It will display a list of your most recently used emojis.
7. Can I add emojis to keyboard shortcuts?
No, Mac does not support adding emojis to keyboard shortcuts.
8. How can I use emojis when my Mac is set to a different language?
Regardless of the language settings on your Mac, you can still access and use emojis using the emoji keyboard. The emoji options are not affected by language settings.
9. Can I use emojis in the file names of documents or folders?
No, Mac does not allow the use of emojis in file names. You can only use alphanumeric characters and some select symbols.
10. Can I resize emojis on Mac?
No, the size of emojis cannot be adjusted individually. Emojis will be displayed at a standard size in the applications where you use them.
11. Can I use emojis in password fields?
No, for security purposes, emojis cannot be used in password fields on Mac.
12. How can I remove the emoji keyboard icon from the menu bar?
If you no longer want the emoji keyboard icon to be visible in your menu bar, you can go back to the Keyboard preferences in the System Preferences window. Uncheck the box that says “Show Keyboard & Character Viewers in menu bar.”
Now that you know how to get an emoji keyboard on your Mac, go ahead, and start spicing up your messages and documents with colorful and expressive emojis. Have fun!