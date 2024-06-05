How to get a different language keyboard on iphone?

Being able to use different language keyboards on your iPhone can make typing in multiple languages much easier. Whether you need to write in a language other than English or simply want to try out different keyboards for fun, changing the language settings on your iPhone is simple. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to get a different language keyboard on your iPhone.
Step 1: Open Settings
To start the process, unlock your iPhone and locate the Settings app. The app icon is gray in color and resembles a gear. Tap on the Settings icon to open the settings menu.
Step 2: General Settings
Within the settings menu, scroll down and look for the option labeled “General”. Tap on General to access the general settings of your iPhone.
Step 3: Keyboard Settings
Within the General settings, scroll down until you find the “Keyboard” option. Tap on it to open the Keyboard settings.
Step 4: Keyboards
Under the Keyboard settings, you will see a list of keyboards currently installed on your iPhone. Here, you have the option to add a new keyboard. Tap on “Keyboards” to proceed.
Step 5: Add New Keyboard
In the Keyboards menu, you will see a list of available keyboards that you can add. Scroll through the list and find the language or region you want to add as a keyboard. Tap on it to select.
Step 6: Enable the Keyboard
After selecting the desired keyboard language, you will now be taken back to the Keyboards menu, where you will see the added keyboard listed. Next to the keyboard’s name, you will find a toggle switch. Tap the switch to enable the keyboard.
Step 7: Assign the Keyboard as Default (Optional)
If you want the newly added language keyboard to be the default one, tap on the “Edit” button at the top-right corner of the Keyboards menu. Drag the desired keyboard to the top of the list to set it as the default keyboard.
Step 8: Start Typing
Congratulations! You have successfully added a different language keyboard to your iPhone. Open any app or messaging platform that requires typing, and you will now be able to switch to the newly added keyboard. To switch between keyboards, tap on the globe icon on the keyboard until you find the desired language.
FAQs
1. Can I add multiple language keyboards to my iPhone?
Yes, you can add and use multiple language keyboards on your iPhone.
2. Can I use third-party keyboards from the App Store?
Yes, you can download and use third-party keyboards from the App Store, which offer various languages and features.
3. How do I switch between different language keyboards?
To switch between keyboards, tap on the globe icon on the keyboard until you find the desired language.
4. Can I remove a language keyboard from my iPhone?
Yes, go back to the Keyboard settings, tap on “Keyboards,” and swipe left on the keyboard you want to remove. Then tap “Delete” to remove it.
5. Can I use autocorrect and predictive text in different languages?
Yes, the autocorrect and predictive text features are language-based and adapt to the selected keyboard language.
6. Are there any other settings I can adjust for the language keyboard?
Yes, within the Keyboard settings, you can adjust settings such as Auto-Capitalization, Auto-Correction, and Key Flicks for each language keyboard individually.
7. How many keyboards can I have enabled at the same time?
You can enable as many keyboards as you like on your iPhone.
8. Can I use different language keyboards for different apps?
Yes, you can switch between keyboards within different apps, allowing you to use different language keyboards for different purposes.
9. Can I add keyboards for languages that are not widely spoken?
Yes, you can find and enable keyboards for languages from all around the world, even if they are not widely spoken.
10. How do I type special characters and accents on the language keyboards?
To access special characters and accents, press and hold a key on the language keyboard. A pop-up menu will appear with the available options.
11. Will adding language keyboards affect my iPhone’s performance or storage?
No, adding language keyboards does not significantly affect your iPhone’s performance or storage as the keyboards are lightweight.
12. Can I rearrange the order of the keyboards in the list?
Yes, you can rearrange the order of the keyboards in the list by tapping on “Edit” in the Keyboards settings and dragging the keyboards to your preferred order.
Now that you know how to get a different language keyboard on your iPhone, go ahead and explore the world of multilingual typing. Enhance your communication and make your typing experience more enjoyable by using different language keyboards tailored to your needs.