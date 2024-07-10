YouTube is undoubtedly the go-to platform for all sorts of videos, ranging from informative tutorials to entertaining content. While you can enjoy unlimited streaming of these videos on YouTube, sometimes you may come across a video that you’d like to download and have on your computer for offline viewing. In this article, we will walk you through the process of free downloading YouTube videos on your computer.
Method 1: Using Online Video Downloaders
The simplest and most convenient way to download YouTube videos on your computer is by using online video downloaders. These websites allow you to enter the YouTube video URL and download it in a format of your choice. Follow the steps below:
How to free download YouTube videos in computer?
1. Open YouTube and search for the video you want to download.
2. Copy the URL of the video from the address bar of your browser.
3. Go to your preferred online video downloader website (such as savefrom.net, y2mate.com, or keepvid.pro).
4. Paste the YouTube video URL into the provided box on the downloader website.
5. Select the format and quality of the video you want to download (e.g., MP4, 720p).
6. Click on the “Download” button to start the download process.
7. Once the video is downloaded, you can find it in your computer’s Downloads folder or the location you specified.
Method 2: Using YouTube Video Downloader Software
If you frequently download YouTube videos or prefer a dedicated program, you can use YouTube video downloader software. Here’s how:
1. Install a YouTube video downloader software like 4K Video Downloader, WinX YouTube Downloader, or ClipGrab.
2. Open YouTube and search for the video you want to download.
3. Copy the URL of the video from the address bar of your browser.
4. Launch the YouTube video downloader software.
5. Paste the YouTube video URL into the designated box within the software.
6. Select the desired format and quality for the video.
7. Click on the “Download” button to initiate the download process.
8. Once the download is complete, the video will be saved on your computer according to the software’s settings.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Can I download YouTube videos on my Mac?
Yes, the methods mentioned above work on both Windows and Mac computers.
Is it legal to download YouTube videos?
Downloading YouTube videos for personal, offline use is generally considered acceptable, but distributing or using them for commercial purposes may infringe copyright laws.
Are there any limitations on downloading YouTube videos?
Some videos are age-restricted or have disabled downloading options, which cannot be bypassed through these methods.
Can I download YouTube videos in bulk?
Yes, many YouTube video downloaders allow batch downloading of multiple videos simultaneously.
What video formats are supported for downloading?
The available formats depend on the online downloader or software you use, but commonly supported formats include MP4, FLV, and AVI.
Can I download videos with subtitles?
Yes, if the video has subtitles on YouTube, most downloaders will allow you to download them as well.
Can I download only the audio from a YouTube video?
Yes, many video downloaders also support downloading the audio only, usually in MP3 format.
How do I convert downloaded YouTube videos into other file formats?
You can use video conversion software like HandBrake or online converters to convert downloaded YouTube videos to different file formats.
Are there any alternatives to YouTube for downloading videos?
Yes, there are various other video streaming platforms where you can find and download videos, such as Vimeo or Dailymotion.
Can I download YouTube videos on my smartphone?
Yes, there are many apps available on iOS and Android devices that allow you to download YouTube videos directly to your smartphone.
What if the online downloader is not working?
If one online downloader is not working, try using a different one, as different services may have different compatibility with YouTube videos.
How can I ensure the safety of downloaded videos?
To ensure the safety of downloaded videos, only use reliable and reputable online video downloaders or software from trusted sources.
Now that you have learned how to free download YouTube videos on your computer, you can enjoy your favorite videos offline and watch them anytime, anywhere.