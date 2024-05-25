How to format SSD to fat32 on mac?

If you are a Mac user who needs to format an SSD to the FAT32 file system, you might find it a bit challenging since macOS does not provide an option to format drives to FAT32 through the Disk Utility. However, with a few workarounds, you can easily accomplish this task. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to format an SSD to FAT32 on a Mac.
Formatting SSD to FAT32 on Mac
Formatting an SSD to FAT32 on Mac involves a two-step process. First, you need to erase the drive using the Disk Utility, then create a new FAT32 partition using the Terminal application.
Step 1: Erase the Drive
1. Open “Disk Utility” on your Mac, which you can find in the Utilities folder within the Applications folder or by searching for it in Spotlight.
2. In the Disk Utility window, select the SSD you want to format from the list of available drives and click on the “Erase” button from the toolbar.
3. Give a name to your drive and choose a format other than FAT32, such as “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)”.
4. Finally, click “Erase” to proceed with the formatting process. This will erase all data on the drive, so make sure to back up any important files before proceeding.
Step 2: Create a FAT32 Partition
1. Launch the Terminal application, which can be found in the Utilities folder within the Applications folder.
2. Type the command:
“`bash
diskutil list
“`
This will display a list of all the connected drives and their associated identifiers.
3. Identify the identifier of the newly formatted SSD. It will be something like “/dev/diskX” (e.g., “/dev/disk2”).
4. Now, execute the following command to create a FAT32 partition:
“`bash
sudo diskutil eraseDisk FAT32 NAME MBRFormat /dev/diskX
“`
Replace “NAME” with the desired name for your FAT32 partition, and “diskX” with the identifier of your SSD.
5. Enter your Mac’s administrator password when prompted and press Enter to confirm.
6. The Terminal will start the formatting process, and once it’s completed, you will have a new FAT32 partition on your SSD.
Related FAQs:
Q1: Is it possible to format an SSD to FAT32 using Disk Utility?
Yes, it is possible to format an SSD to FAT32 using Disk Utility on Windows, but not on Mac.
Q2: Can I directly create a FAT32 partition without erasing the SSD?
No, you need to erase the SSD first to create a new partition with a different format using Disk Utility.
Q3: Will formatting my SSD to FAT32 erase all the data on it?
Yes, formatting the SSD will erase all the data on it, so ensure you have backed up any important files before proceeding.
Q4: Can I use a third-party software to format SSD to FAT32 on Mac?
Yes, there are third-party software options available for formatting SSD to FAT32 on Mac, such as iBoysoft NTFS for Mac or Paragon NTFS for Mac.
Q5: What are the advantages of using the FAT32 file system?
The FAT32 file system is widely compatible with various operating systems, including Windows, Mac, and many multimedia devices like game consoles and cameras.
Q6: Are there any limitations of the FAT32 file system?
Yes, the FAT32 file system has a maximum file size limit of 4GB and a maximum partition size limit of 2TB.
Q7: Can I format my SSD to exFAT instead of FAT32?
Yes, exFAT is also a compatible file system for SSDs and provides advantages like larger file size and partition size limits compared to FAT32.
Q8: Can I convert my SSD’s file system from FAT32 to a different one?
Yes, you can convert your SSD’s file system from FAT32 to another format like APFS or exFAT using Disk Utility or third-party software.
Q9: What is the difference between formatting and erasing a drive?
Formatting a drive involves preparing the drive for a specific file system, while erasing a drive removes all the data and partitions.
Q10: Will formatting my SSD remove any installed operating system?
Yes, formatting the SSD will erase all partitions and data on it, including any installed operating systems.
Q11: Can I format an external SSD connected via USB to FAT32 on Mac?
Yes, the formatting steps mentioned in this article are applicable to both internal and external SSDs connected to your Mac.
Q12: Is it possible to format an SSD on a Mac running an older macOS version?
Yes, you can format an SSD to FAT32 on a Mac running any macOS version since the steps involved remain the same across different versions.