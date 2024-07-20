How to format external hard drive in cmd?

If you are looking for a way to format your external hard drive using the Command Prompt (CMD), you have come to the right place. This article will guide you through the step-by-step process of formatting your external hard drive using CMD. It is important to note that formatting a hard drive will erase all data stored on it. Therefore, make sure to back up any important files before proceeding with the format. Let’s get started!
Step 1: Open Command Prompt
The first step is to open the Command Prompt on your Windows computer. To do this, press the Windows key + R on your keyboard, type “cmd,” and hit Enter.
Step 2: Identify the External Hard Drive
Next, you need to identify the drive letter assigned to your external hard drive. To do this, type “diskpart” in the Command Prompt window and hit Enter. After that, type “list disk” and hit Enter again. This will display a list of all the disks connected to your computer. Identify the disk number corresponding to your external hard drive.
Step 3: Select the External Hard Drive
Once you have identified the disk number of your external hard drive, type “select disk X” (replace X with the appropriate disk number) and hit Enter. This will select your external hard drive for further actions.
Step 4: Clean the Hard Drive
To ensure a clean slate for formatting, type “clean” and hit Enter. This command will remove any existing partitions on the selected disk.
Step 5: Create a New Partition
To create a new partition on the external hard drive, type “create partition primary” and hit Enter. This command will create a primary partition.
Step 6: Format the Partition
Now comes the formatting part. Type “format fs=ntfs quick” and hit Enter. This command will format the partition as NTFS file system and perform a quick format.
Step 7: Assign a Drive Letter
To assign a drive letter to your newly formatted partition, type “assign letter=X” (replace X with the desired drive letter) and hit Enter. This will assign the specified drive letter to the partition.
Step 8: Exit DiskPart
You are almost done! To exit the DiskPart utility, simply type “exit” and hit Enter.
Step 9: Check File System
To ensure that the formatting was successful, open File Explorer and locate your newly formatted external hard drive. Right-click on it, select “Properties” from the context menu, and navigate to the “General” tab. Here, you should see the file system mentioned as NTFS.
Step 10: Use the Formatted External Hard Drive
Congratulations! Your external hard drive is now successfully formatted and ready to be used. You can transfer your files back onto it or use it as per your requirement.
FAQs:
1. Can I format my external hard drive using CMD on a Mac?
No, CMD is a Windows command-line tool. For Mac users, you can use the Terminal application to format an external hard drive.
2. Will formatting my external hard drive erase all data permanently?
Yes, formatting a hard drive will erase all data stored on it. Make sure to back up any important files before formatting.
3. What other file systems can I format my external hard drive to?
Apart from NTFS, you can format your external hard drive to FAT32, exFAT, or other file systems supported by Windows.
4. Can I run CMD as an administrator?
Yes, you can right-click on the Command Prompt icon and select “Run as administrator” to run CMD with elevated privileges.
5. Will formatting my external hard drive remove viruses?
Formatting can help remove some viruses, but it is not guaranteed to eliminate all malware. It is recommended to use a dedicated antivirus software for thorough virus removal.
6. Can I format a specific partition on my external hard drive using CMD?
Yes, after selecting the disk, you can use the “list partition” command to view all partitions on the disk. Then, select the desired partition using the “select partition X” command (replace X with the partition number) and format it accordingly.
7. Is it possible to recover files from a formatted external hard drive?
In most cases, formatting erases the files permanently. However, professional data recovery software might be able to retrieve some of the lost data.
8. Can I format my external hard drive without using CMD?
Yes, you can format your external hard drive using the Disk Management tool in Windows. It provides a graphical user interface for managing disks and partitions.
9. How long does it take to format an external hard drive using CMD?
The time it takes to format an external hard drive depends on its size and speed. Generally, the process is relatively quick.
10. Can I undo the formatting of my external hard drive?
No, formatting is an irreversible process. Once you format a hard drive, the data is permanently erased.
11. Does formatting my external hard drive fix disk errors?
Formatting can help resolve certain disk errors, but it’s not a guarantee. If you suspect your external hard drive has errors, you may want to run a disk check using the “chkdsk” command in CMD.
12. Do I need any special software to format my external hard drive using CMD?
No, CMD is a built-in command-line tool in Windows, so you don’t need any additional software.