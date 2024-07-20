How to format external hard drive for ps4?

If you’re an avid gamer, chances are you’ve quickly run out of storage space on your PlayStation 4 (PS4) console. The good news is that you can easily expand your storage capacity by connecting an external hard drive to your PS4. However, before you can start using it, you’ll need to format the external hard drive to meet PS4’s requirements. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to format an external hard drive for PS4.
Requirements for PS4 External Hard Drive
Before we dive into the formatting process, you need to make sure that your external hard drive meets the following requirements:
1. **USB 3.0** – PS4 only supports external hard drives with USB 3.0 for optimal performance.
2. **Capacity** – The PS4 system can support hard drives up to 8TB in size.
3. **Formatting** – PS4 requires the use of the FAT32 or exFAT file systems for external hard drives. Make sure your hard drive is not formatted as NTFS, as it won’t be recognized by the system.
How to Format an External Hard Drive for PS4?
Now that you have confirmed your external hard drive meets the requirements, follow these step-by-step instructions to format it for PS4:
1. Step 1: Connect the external hard drive to an available USB port on your PS4 console.
2. Step 2: Turn on your PS4 console and go to the main menu.
3. Step 3: Navigate to “Settings” using the controller and press the “X” button.
4. Step 4: In the Settings menu, scroll down and select “Devices” and then “USB Storage Devices.”
5. Step 5: From the list of connected USB devices, select your external hard drive by clicking on it.
6. Step 6: On the next screen, click on “Format as Extended Storage” and confirm your selection by pressing “X.”
7. Step 7: PS4 will prompt you to confirm the formatting process. Select “Format” to proceed.
8. Step 8: Wait for the PS4 to format your external hard drive. The time it takes varies depending on the size of your hard drive.
9. Step 9: Once the formatting process is complete, you can start using your external hard drive to store games, applications, and other data on your PS4.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use an external hard drive formatted as NTFS?
No, PS4 only supports the use of the FAT32 and exFAT file systems for external storage devices.
2. Can I use a USB 2.0 external hard drive?
While you can connect a USB 2.0 external hard drive to your PS4, it is recommended to use a USB 3.0 drive for optimal performance.
3. Can I use the external hard drive for game installations?
Yes, once it’s formatted, your external hard drive can be used to store and play games on your PS4.
4. Can I connect multiple external hard drives to my PS4?
Yes, you can connect multiple external hard drives to your PS4, but only one can be active at a time.
5. Can I use the external hard drive for media playback?
Yes, you can store media files such as music, videos, and images on the external hard drive and play them directly from your PS4.
6. Can I use the external hard drive on multiple PS4 consoles?
No, each external hard drive can only be formatted for one PS4 console at a time.
7. Can I disconnect the external hard drive without any issues?
It is recommended to safely disconnect the external hard drive from the PS4 by selecting the “Stop Using Extended Storage” option in “Settings” before unplugging it to avoid any data corruption.
8. Can I use an SSD instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use an SSD (Solid State Drive) instead of a traditional external hard drive for faster loading times and improved performance.
9. Can I use the external hard drive on a PC after formatting it for PS4?
After formatting your external hard drive for PS4, it can only be used for PS4 purposes. If you want to use it on a PC, you will need to reformat it to a compatible file system.
10. Will formatting the external hard drive erase all data?
Yes, formatting the external hard drive will erase all existing data. Make sure to back up your important files before formatting.
11. How can I check the available storage space on my external hard drive?
To check the available storage space on your external hard drive, go to “Settings” > “Storage” > “System Storage” or “Extended Storage.”
12. Can I swap external hard drives without reformatting?
No, if you want to use a different external hard drive, it needs to be formatted for PS4 before it can be used.