How to format an external SSD on mac?

If you have recently purchased a new external SSD or need to wipe an existing one clean, formatting it is the way to go. Formatting an external SSD on Mac is a simple process that ensures the drive is compatible with Mac’s file system. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to format an external SSD on a Mac.
Formatting an External SSD on Mac with Disk Utility
Disk Utility is a built-in application on macOS that allows you to manage and format storage devices. Follow the step-by-step guide below to format your external SSD on Mac using Disk Utility:
1. Connect the external SSD to your Mac: Ensure that the external SSD is properly connected to your Mac using an appropriate cable or adapter.
2. Open Disk Utility: Go to “Applications” > “Utilities” > “Disk Utility” to launch the application.
3. Select your external SSD: On the left side of the Disk Utility window, you will see a list of drives. Locate and select your external SSD from the list.
4. Erase the SSD: Click on the “Erase” button at the top of the Disk Utility window.
5. Choose a format: A dialog box will appear with various formatting options. Select a format that is suitable for your needs. For compatibility with macOS, it is recommended to choose “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)”.
6. Assign a name: Give your external SSD a name. This is the name that will be displayed when the drive is connected to your Mac.
7. Choose a scheme: If your SSD is larger than 2TB, you will need to select the scheme type. For modern Macs running on macOS Catalina or later, choose “GUID Partition Map”.
8. Start the formatting process: Finally, click on the “Erase” button to start the formatting process. Be aware that this action will erase all data on the SSD, so ensure you have backed up any important files before proceeding.
9. Wait for the process to complete: The formatting process may take a few minutes or longer, depending on the size of your SSD. Once it is completed, you will receive a notification.
10. Done: Congratulations! You have successfully formatted your external SSD on your Mac.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I format my external SSD on any Mac?
Yes, you can format your external SSD on any Mac using Disk Utility.
2. Will formatting the SSD erase all my data?
Yes, formatting the SSD will erase all the data on it. Make sure to back up any important files before proceeding.
3. Can I recover data from a formatted SSD?
Formatting the SSD erases the data completely and makes it difficult to recover. It is always recommended to back up your data before formatting.
4. Which format should I choose for compatibility with macOS?
For compatibility with macOS, it is recommended to choose “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)”.
5. Can I use the external SSD on both Mac and Windows after formatting?
By default, Mac-formatted SSDs cannot be directly used on Windows. However, you can use third-party software like Paragon NTFS to enable read and write access on both systems.
6. How long does the formatting process take?
The formatting process usually takes a few minutes or longer, depending on the size of the SSD.
7. Can I format the SSD without using Disk Utility?
While Disk Utility is the recommended method, you can also format the SSD using Terminal with the appropriate commands.
8. Do I need an internet connection to format the SSD?
No, an internet connection is not required to format an external SSD on Mac.
9. Can I partition the SSD during the formatting process?
Yes, Disk Utility allows you to partition the SSD while formatting it. This can be useful if you want to create separate sections on the drive for specific purposes.
10. Will a formatted SSD work on older Mac systems?
Yes, a formatted SSD should work on older Mac systems as long as the appropriate file system and format type are chosen.
11. Can I format multiple SSDs simultaneously?
No, Disk Utility can only format one SSD at a time.
12. What should I do if Disk Utility fails to format the SSD?
If Disk Utility fails, try restarting your Mac and attempt the formatting process again. If the issue persists, the SSD may need further troubleshooting or may require professional assistance.