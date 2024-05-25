How to format a hard drive for a ps4?

If you’re running out of storage space on your PS4 and need to install more games or updates, adding an external hard drive can be a great solution. However, before you can make use of the additional storage, you need to format the hard drive to be compatible with the PlayStation 4. In this article, we will guide you through the process of formatting a hard drive for a PS4, step by step.
Formatting a Hard Drive for a PS4: Step by Step
Step 1: Check the Drive Compatibility
Before starting the formatting process, it’s essential to ensure that the external hard drive you plan to use is compatible with the PS4. Sony recommends using USB 3.0 external hard drives with a capacity between 250GB and 8TB.
Step 2: Backup Your Data
Formatting the hard drive will erase all data stored on it. Therefore, it is crucial to back up any important files or documents from the hard drive before proceeding with the formatting process.
Step 3: Connect the Hard Drive to Your PS4
Connect the external hard drive to one of the available USB ports on your PS4 console. Keep in mind that the PS4 supports connection of only one external hard drive at a time.
Step 4: Open the Settings Menu
From the PS4 home screen, navigate to the “Settings” option represented by a toolbox icon.
Step 5: Access the Devices Menu
In the settings menu, scroll down and select “Devices.”
Step 6: Choose USB Storage Devices
Within the devices menu, select “USB Storage Devices” to manage your connected storage devices.
Step 7: Format as Extended Storage
Locate your connected hard drive and select “Format as Extended Storage.” Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm the formatting process.
Step 8: Wait for Formatting Completion
Your PS4 will now format the external hard drive. This process may take several minutes depending on the size of the hard drive.
Step 9: Set Up Storage Location
After formatting is complete, you’ll be prompted to choose whether you want to install games and apps to the external hard drive. Select the desired option based on your preferences.
Congratulations! You have successfully formatted your external hard drive for use with your PS4. You can now start using the additional storage space to install games, updates, and other media on your console.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I format any external hard drive for a PS4?
A1: No, only USB 3.0 external hard drives with a capacity ranging from 250GB to 8TB are compatible with the PS4.
Q2: Can I format multiple hard drives for my PS4?
A2: No, the PS4 only supports connecting and formatting one external hard drive at a time.
Q3: Will formatting the hard drive delete my games on the internal storage?
A3: No, formatting the external hard drive will not affect the internal storage or any digital purchases/downloads on your PS4.
Q4: Can I switch back to using the internal storage once I’ve connected an external hard drive?
A4: Yes, you can switch between using the internal and external storage. In the settings menu, you can choose where to install your games and apps.
Q5: Can I use the hard drive for both my PS4 and PC?
A5: No, formatting the hard drive specifically for the PS4 will make it only compatible with the console. It will no longer be readable by a PC unless you format it again.
Q6: What happens if I unplug the external hard drive without disconnecting it properly from the PS4?
A6: Abruptly disconnecting the hard drive can cause data corruption or loss. Always ensure to properly disconnect it from the PS4 before removing.
Q7: Can I use the formatted hard drive on another PS4?
A7: Yes, you can use the formatted hard drive on another PS4 by simply connecting it and following the prompts to format it as extended storage on the new console.
Q8: Can I use an SSD instead of an HDD for expanded storage?
A8: Yes, you can use either a solid-state drive (SSD) or a hard disk drive (HDD) for expanded storage on the PS4.
Q9: Do I need to format the hard drive each time I connect it to a different PS4?
A9: Yes, whenever you connect the hard drive to a different PS4, you will need to format it as extended storage for that particular console.
Q10: How can I transfer games from the internal storage to the external hard drive?
A10: On the PS4 home screen, navigate to “Settings” > “Storage” > “System Storage.” Select “Applications,” choose the game, press the “Options” button on your controller, and select “Move to Extended Storage.”
Q11: Can I use a partitioned hard drive with my PS4?
A11: No, the PS4 only recognizes single-partition formatted hard drives.
Q12: Will formatting the hard drive fix issues with games or system performance?
A12: No, formatting the hard drive will not resolve issues related to games or system performance. It is mainly done to expand storage capacity. If you’re facing issues, consider troubleshooting or seeking assistance from Sony support.