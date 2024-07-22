How to format a external hard drive in cmd?

Formatting an external hard drive is a crucial step in preparing it for use. The Command Prompt (CMD) is a powerful tool that allows you to execute various commands on your computer, including formatting external storage devices. In this article, we will guide you through the process of formatting an external hard drive using CMD, step by step.
Precautions Before Formatting
Before you proceed with formatting your external hard drive, it is essential to understand that formatting erases all the data on the drive. Therefore, it is vital to create a backup of any important files or documents before initiating the formatting process. Once you have backed up your data, you are ready to format your external hard drive.
How to Format an External Hard Drive in CMD?
To format an external hard drive using CMD, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Connect your external hard drive to your computer securely.
Step 2: Open the Command Prompt by pressing Win + R and typing “cmd.” Then, press Enter or click OK.
Step 3: In the Command Prompt window, type the following command: diskpart and press Enter. This command will open the DiskPart utility.
Step 4: Once inside the DiskPart utility, type the command list disk and press Enter. This command will display a list of all the disks connected to your computer.
Step 5: Identify your external hard drive by its size and make a note of the disk number associated with it.
Step 6: Type the command select disk # (replace “#” with the disk number of your external hard drive) and press Enter. This command will select your external hard drive for further actions.
Step 7: Now, type the command clean and press Enter. This command will remove all partitions and volumes from the selected disk.
Step 8: After the cleaning process is complete, type the command create partition primary and press Enter. This command will create a new primary partition on your external hard drive.
Step 9: Next, type the command format fs=ntfs quick and press Enter. This command will format your external hard drive as an NTFS file system quickly.
Step 10: After the formatting process is finished, type the command assign letter=your_preferred_drive_letter (replace “your_preferred_drive_letter” with a letter of your choice) and press Enter. This command will assign a drive letter to your formatted external hard drive.
Step 11: Finally, type the command exit and press Enter to close the DiskPart utility.
Step 12: You can now safely disconnect your formatted external hard drive from your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I retrieve data from my external hard drive after formatting it via CMD?
No, formatting erases all the data on the drive, making it virtually impossible to recover it later. Hence, it is crucial to back up your data before proceeding with formatting.
2. Which file system should I choose for formatting my external hard drive?
The choice of file system largely depends on the intended use of the external hard drive. NTFS is usually recommended for Windows users due to its compatibility and superior features.
3. Can I format an external hard drive using CMD on a Mac?
No, the CMD method mentioned in this article is specifically for Windows systems. Mac users can format an external hard drive using Disk Utility or other suitable applications.
4. Will formatting an external hard drive improve its performance?
Formatting an external hard drive does not directly enhance its performance. However, formatting can help resolve some disk-related issues, making it operate more efficiently.
5. Do I need administrative privileges to format an external hard drive in CMD?
Yes, administrative privileges are required to execute diskpart commands and format a drive using CMD. Ensure you have administrative access before proceeding.
6. Can I format a specific partition on my external hard drive using CMD?
Yes, once inside the DiskPart utility, you can use the “list partition” and “select partition #” commands to target a specific partition on your external hard drive for formatting.
7. How long does it take to format an external hard drive via CMD?
The formatting time depends on the size of the external hard drive and the speed of your computer. Generally, it takes a few minutes to complete the quick format process.
8. Is it possible to format a write-protected external hard drive through CMD?
No, CMD cannot override the write-protection on an external hard drive. Ensure the write-protection switch or the software lock is disabled before attempting to format it.
9. Can I use CMD to format a corrupted external hard drive?
CMD might not be the ideal tool to repair a corrupted external hard drive. However, you can still attempt to format it through CMD, but be prepared for potential data loss.
10. Is there any alternative to CMD for formatting an external hard drive?
Yes, several GUI-based applications, such as Disk Management and third-party software like EaseUS Partition Master, provide a user-friendly interface to format external hard drives.
11. Will formatting an external hard drive remove malware or viruses?
Formatting an external hard drive erases all the data, including any viruses or malware. However, it is recommended to run an antivirus scan on the drive after formatting it.
12. Can I format a high-capacity external hard drive via CMD?
Yes, CMD can format high-capacity external hard drives. Ensure your computer meets the system requirements and follows the steps mentioned in this article.