How to force program to open on specific monitor?

Have you ever encountered the frustration of a program consistently opening on the wrong monitor? Rest assured, there is a solution! By following a few simple steps, you can force a program to open on a specific monitor every time.
Multiple monitor setups have become increasingly popular among computer users due to their ability to enhance productivity and multitasking capabilities. However, some programs may not automatically open on the desired monitor, which can be incredibly inconvenient. To tackle this problem, try the following methods.
Method 1: Adjusting Display Settings
One of the most straightforward ways to force a program to open on a specific monitor is by adjusting your display settings. Here’s how:
- Right-click on the desktop and select “Display settings” from the context menu.
- Scroll down to the “Multiple displays” section.
- Click on the drop-down menu under “Choose display” and select the desired monitor.
- Make sure the “Make this my main display” option is unchecked for the monitor you want to exclude.
- Close the settings window.
This method ensures that your preferred monitor is set as your main display, increasing the chances of programs opening on it by default.
Method 2: Using Third-Party Software
If adjusting display settings alone does not solve your problem, you can turn to third-party software for assistance. Certain applications are designed specifically to manage windows and monitor preferences. One such notable solution is DisplayFusion, a versatile program that allows you to control window positioning and monitor assignments. By using its predefined configurations, you can force programs to launch on the desired monitor.
FAQs
1. Can I force a program to open on a specific monitor without third-party software?
Yes, you can force a program to open on a specific monitor by adjusting your display settings as outlined in method 1.
2. What if the desired monitor is not listed in the display settings?
Ensure that your graphics drivers are up to date. Outdated drivers might prevent your system from recognizing all available monitors.
3. Does DisplayFusion work on Mac computers?
No, DisplayFusion is a Windows-only program. However, Mac users can explore other alternative software options, such as “Moom” or “Magnet,” which offer similar functionalities.
4. Are there any free alternatives to DisplayFusion?
Yes, there are free alternatives available such as Dual Monitor Tools, which allows you to customize settings like window alignment and positioning.
5. Can I use DisplayFusion to assign specific programs to specific monitors?
Yes, you can create rules within DisplayFusion to ensure specific programs always open on designated monitors.
6. Will forcing a program to open on a specific monitor affect its performance?
No, forcing a program to open on a specific monitor does not have any significant impact on its performance.
7. Do all programs respect the monitor preferences set by the user?
While most programs respect the user’s monitor preferences, it is ultimately up to the program’s developer to determine whether or not to honor these settings.
8. Can I set different wallpapers for each monitor?
Yes, both Windows and DisplayFusion allow you to set different wallpapers for each monitor in a multi-monitor setup.
9. Can I easily switch a program from one monitor to another?
Yes, you can move a program from one monitor to another by dragging its window across the screens.
10. What if a program always opens on the wrong monitor even after adjusting settings?
If you encounter persistent issues, restarting your computer might help resolve the problem.
11. Can I force programs to open on secondary monitors?
Yes, you can force programs to open on secondary monitors by assigning them as the primary display in your settings.
12. Are there any specific system requirements for running DisplayFusion?
DisplayFusion has minimal system requirements and runs on most Windows operating systems.
With these methods and tips, you can now ensure that your programs consistently open on the desired monitor. Whether you choose to adjust your display settings or rely on third-party software, you can bid farewell to the frustration of misplaced program windows and enjoy a more streamlined workflow.