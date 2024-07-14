How to force application to open on second monitor?

Opening applications on a specific monitor can be useful in various scenarios, such as when you have a dual-monitor setup or when you want certain applications to always appear on a particular screen. However, making applications open on a second monitor can sometimes be a challenge. In this article, we will explore the solution to the question, “How to force an application to open on a second monitor?” as well as provide answers to several related FAQs.
How to Force an Application to Open on a Second Monitor?
To force an application to open on a second monitor, follow these steps:
1. Connect and set up your second monitor appropriately.
2. Right-click on the application’s shortcut or executable file and choose “Properties.”
3. In the properties window, navigate to the “Shortcut” tab.
4. Locate the “Target” field, which displays the file path of the application.
5. Add the following command line argument at the end of the target field: “–-display=2” (without quotes).
6. Click “Apply” and then “OK” to save the changes.
By adding the “–display=2” command line argument, you are instructing the application to open on the second monitor. The number may vary depending on your monitor configuration, so adjust it accordingly (e.g., “–display=1” for the first monitor).
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How can I identify which monitor is recognized as the second monitor?
To identify your second monitor, go to the display settings on your operating system. Usually, the second monitor is labeled as “2” or identified by its position relative to the primary monitor.
2. Is it possible to force an application to open on a specific area of the second monitor?
No, by default, you can only force an application to open on a specific monitor but not on a specific part of that monitor.
3. Will this method work with all applications?
No, this method may not work with all applications. While most applications are compatible with this approach, some may have their window behavior predefined and cannot be overridden.
4. Can I force an application to open on a third monitor using this method?
Yes, you can force an application to open on a third monitor by using the “–display” command line argument followed by the appropriate number.
5. Can I force an application to open on a specific monitor temporarily?
Yes, you can temporarily force an application to open on a specific monitor by using the Windows key + Shift + Left/Right arrow key to move the window to the desired monitor.
6. Will this method work on macOS as well?
No, this method is specific to Windows operating systems. However, macOS offers its own ways to control the position of application windows on multiple displays.
7. Do I need administrative privileges to use this method?
No, you do not require administrative privileges to force an application to open on a second monitor using this method. However, you need to have appropriate permissions to modify the application’s properties.
8. Can I force an application to open on a second monitor using third-party software?
Yes, there are third-party applications available that provide advanced window management features, allowing you to control which monitor an application opens on.
9. Does this method work on older versions of Windows?
Yes, this method works on older versions of Windows, including Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1.
10. Will this method affect the default behavior of the application?
No, using the “–display” command line argument will not affect the default behavior of the application. It only instructs the application to open on a specific monitor, but other features and settings remain unchanged.
11. Can I force an application to automatically open on a second monitor during system startup?
Unfortunately, this method does not provide a way to force an application to open on a second monitor during system startup. You may need to explore other options like third-party startup managers or scripting solutions for automating this behavior.
12. Is there a way to make an application always open on a specific monitor?
Yes, you can make an application always open on a specific monitor by following the previously mentioned steps. However, you need to ensure that the application’s shortcut or executable file properties are properly configured.
Conclusion
Forcing an application to open on a second monitor is a valuable trick for those who rely on multiple screens. By adding a simple command line argument, you can control the monitor on which an application opens, enhancing your productivity and user experience. While this method may not work universally for all applications, it provides an efficient solution for most cases.