How to fold down rear seat in 2019 RAM 1500?

The 2019 RAM 1500 is a versatile pickup truck that offers plenty of interior space for both passengers and cargo. If you find yourself needing to maximize your cargo area, folding down the rear seat can be very useful. In this article, we will guide you through the process of folding down the rear seat in a 2019 RAM 1500, step by step.
- Start by making sure all the items on the rear seat are removed to prevent damage or interference during the folding process.
- Take a close look at the backrest of the rear seats. You will notice a small fabric tab located near the bottom on each side.
- Pull up on the fabric tab firmly to release the seat latch.
- Once both latches are released, you can easily lower the backrest by pushing it forward.
- Push the backrest down until it is fully flat.
It’s that simple! You have successfully folded down the rear seat in your 2019 RAM 1500.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I fold down just one side of the rear seat?
No, the 2019 RAM 1500 does not allow you to fold down just one side of the rear seat. The entire backrest folds down as one unit.
2. Can I fold down the rear seat while there are items on it?
No, it is recommended to remove any items from the rear seat before attempting to fold it down. This prevents damage to the items and interference with the folding mechanism.
3. Are the fabric tabs easy to locate?
Yes, the fabric tabs are easily visible and can be found near the bottom of the backrest on both sides.
4. How much space is gained by folding down the rear seat?
Folding down the rear seat in the 2019 RAM 1500 provides a significant amount of additional cargo space, extending the bed of the truck further into the cabin.
5. Can I fold down the rear seat from the trunk area?
No, the rear seat can only be folded down from inside the cabin. There are no release mechanisms in the trunk area.
6. Are there any weight restrictions when folding down the rear seat?
No, there are no specific weight restrictions mentioned when folding down the rear seat. However, it is always recommended to distribute weight evenly and avoid exceeding the vehicle’s payload capacity.
7. Can I fold down the rear seat while the truck is in motion?
No, it is not safe to fold down the rear seat while the vehicle is in motion. It is best to complete this process when the truck is parked and the engine is turned off.
8. Can I recline the rear seat instead of folding it down?
No, the rear seat of the 2019 RAM 1500 does not have a recline feature. It can only be folded down to extend the cargo area.
9. Is folding down the rear seat reversible?
Yes, folding down the rear seat is reversible. Simply lift the backrest back into the upright position until you hear it click into place.
10. Can I fold down the rear seat if I have a child car seat installed?
No, it is not advisable to fold down the rear seat if you have a child car seat installed. This may compromise the safety of the child, and the car seat should remain securely in place.
11. Are there any additional tools required to fold down the rear seat?
No, there are no additional tools required. The folding mechanism is designed to be easily operated by hand.
12. Are there any other alternative storage solutions in the 2019 RAM 1500?
Yes, the 2019 RAM 1500 offers various storage compartments throughout the cabin, including under-seat storage, center console bins, and in-floor storage, providing additional options for organizing and securing your belongings.
Now that you know how to fold down the rear seat in a 2019 RAM 1500, you can easily optimize your cargo space whenever needed. Enjoy the versatility and functionality of your RAM 1500!