If you are encountering the error message “xinput1_3.dll missing from your computer” while attempting to run a certain software or game on your Windows computer, do not worry, you are not alone. Many users face this issue, which is caused by a missing or corrupted xinput1_3.dll file. However, there are several simple methods you can follow to resolve this issue and get your software up and running smoothly again.
What is xinput1_3.dll?
Xinput1_3.dll is a dynamic link library (DLL) file associated with Microsoft DirectX, a collection of APIs (application programming interfaces) primarily used for gaming and multimedia tasks on Windows operating systems. This specific DLL file is crucial for games that utilize Xbox and Xbox 360 controllers.
Why am I seeing the “xinput1_3.dll missing” error?
This error occurs when the xinput1_3.dll file is either missing, corrupted, or incompatible with your system.
How to fix xinput1_3.dll missing from your computer?
**The most effective solution to fix the “xinput1_3.dll missing” error is to reinstall the latest version of Microsoft DirectX.** DirectX installations include all the necessary DLL files, including xinput1_3.dll. Follow these steps:
1. Visit the official Microsoft DirectX website.
2. Download the latest DirectX installer compatible with your Windows version.
3. Run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.
4. Restart your computer to apply the changes.
5. Launch the software or game that was previously showing the error, and it should now run without any issues.
It is worth noting that if your computer already has the latest version of DirectX installed, reinstalling it can still fix the error due to a potential corruption in the previous installation.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. What is xinput1_3.dll used for?
Xinput1_3.dll is utilized by games that rely on Xbox and Xbox 360 controllers for input.
2. Can I manually download the xinput1_3.dll file?
While it is possible to download the DLL file from various online sources, it is not recommended, as it may be outdated, incomplete, or infected with malware. Reinstalling DirectX is the safest and most reliable method.
3. Is xinput1_3.dll exclusive to Windows?
Yes, xinput1_3.dll is a DLL file exclusively used on Windows operating systems.
4. What if reinstalling DirectX doesn’t fix the issue?
If reinstalling DirectX does not resolve the problem, you may need to update your graphics card drivers, as outdated drivers can cause compatibility issues with certain DLL files.
5. Can I manually register the xinput1_3.dll file?
Manually registering DLL files is not recommended, as it can lead to further complications and may not resolve the issue.
6. Is it possible to use xinput1_3.dll from an older version of DirectX?
Using xinput1_3.dll from an older version of DirectX is not recommended, as it may cause compatibility issues with newer software.
7. Can a virus or malware cause the “xinput1_3.dll missing” error?
While it is unlikely that a virus or malware directly causes this error, it is possible for malware to corrupt DLL files, leading to the error message.
8. Will reinstalling DirectX affect my other software?
Reinstalling DirectX should not negatively impact your other software. However, it is always a good idea to create a system restore point before making any major system changes, just in case.
9. What if I’m still experiencing issues after reinstalling DirectX?
If the issue persists, try running the software or game as an administrator. Additionally, you can try running it in compatibility mode for older Windows versions.
10. Can a fragmented hard drive cause the “xinput1_3.dll missing” error?
Fragmentation itself does not cause this error. However, if the DLL file is fragmented, it may impact the software’s ability to access it correctly. Running a disk defragmentation might help in such cases.
11. Does reinstalling DirectX require an internet connection?
While an internet connection is not required to reinstall DirectX from an offline installer, having a connection is beneficial in case you need to download the latest installer or updates.
12. Is there a way to prevent the “xinput1_3.dll missing” error in the future?
Regularly updating your system, including DirectX and graphics card drivers, can help prevent such errors from occurring in the future. Additionally, performing routine antivirus scans can minimize the risk of malware interfering with DLL files.