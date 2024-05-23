How to fix valorant 100 CPU usage?

Valorant is a popular online multiplayer game developed and published by Riot Games. However, some players have reported experiencing high CPU usage while playing Valorant, which can lead to performance issues such as lag and stuttering. If you are facing this issue, there are several steps you can take to fix Valorant 100 CPU usage and improve your gaming experience.
1. Update Your Graphics Drivers
Outdated graphics drivers can cause high CPU usage in games like Valorant. Make sure to check for and install the latest updates for your graphics card to ensure optimal performance while playing.
2. Lower In-Game Graphics Settings
Reducing the graphics settings in Valorant can help alleviate the strain on your CPU. Lowering options such as resolution, texture quality, and shadows can help improve performance and reduce CPU usage.
3. Close Background Applications
Running multiple applications in the background can consume CPU resources and impact the performance of Valorant. Close any unnecessary programs or applications before launching the game to free up CPU capacity.
4. Disable Fullscreen Optimizations
Disabling fullscreen optimizations can help reduce CPU usage in Valorant. To do this, right-click on the Valorant shortcut, go to Properties, click on Compatibility, and check the box next to “Disable fullscreen optimizations.”
5. Set Valorant Priority to High
Setting Valorant’s priority to high in Task Manager can allocate more CPU resources to the game, potentially reducing overall CPU usage. To do this, open Task Manager, right-click on Valorant, go to Details, right-click again, and set priority to High.
6. Disable Game Mode in Windows
Windows Game Mode can sometimes interfere with game performance and increase CPU usage. Disable Game Mode in Windows Settings to see if it improves the CPU usage in Valorant.
7. Perform a Clean Boot
Performing a clean boot of your system can help identify and eliminate any background processes that may be causing high CPU usage in Valorant. To do this, open System Configuration, go to Services, check “Hide all Microsoft services,” and disable all other services.
8. Limit FPS in Valorant
Limiting the FPS (frames per second) in Valorant can help reduce strain on your CPU and improve performance. Set a reasonable FPS limit in the game settings to prevent excessive CPU usage.
9. Update Windows
Keeping Windows up to date is essential for optimal system performance. Make sure to check for and install the latest Windows updates to ensure that your system is running smoothly while playing Valorant.
10. Monitor CPU Temperature
High CPU usage in Valorant can sometimes be a result of overheating. Monitor your CPU temperature using software like HWMonitor and ensure that your system is adequately cooled to prevent thermal throttling.
11. Verify Game Files
Corrupted game files can sometimes cause high CPU usage in Valorant. Verify the integrity of game files through the Riot Games client to ensure that there are no issues with the game installation.
12. Consider Upgrading Your Hardware
If you have tried all the above steps and are still experiencing high CPU usage in Valorant, it may be time to consider upgrading your hardware. Investing in a more powerful CPU or additional RAM can help improve performance and reduce CPU usage in games.
In conclusion,
high CPU usage in Valorant can be frustrating, but there are several steps you can take to address this issue and optimize your gaming experience. By following the tips outlined above, you can fix Valorant 100 CPU usage and enjoy smooth gameplay without performance issues.