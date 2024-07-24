How to fix USB in computer tower?

If you’re encountering issues with USB ports on your computer tower, whether they won’t recognize your devices or simply stopped working altogether, it can be quite frustrating. Fortunately, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to resolve these problems and get your USB ports back up and running. In this article, we will guide you through the process of fixing USB issues in your computer tower.
Troubleshooting steps to fix USB in computer tower:
Step 1: Check physical connections
Start by ensuring that the USB cable is firmly connected to both your computer tower and the device you are trying to connect. Sometimes a loose connection can cause USB problems.
Step 2: Restart your computer
A simple restart can often fix many technical glitches, including USB port issues. Try restarting your computer and check if the USB ports start working again.
Step 3: Update USB drivers
Outdated or corrupted drivers can prevent USB ports from functioning correctly. To fix this, go to the manufacturer’s website and download the latest USB drivers for your computer tower. Install the drivers and reboot your system.
Step 4: Check the USB device
Sometimes the problem lies with the USB device itself. Connect the device to another computer or try using a different USB cable to determine if the issue is with the device or the computer tower.
Step 5: Reset USB settings
Resetting the USB settings can often resolve connectivity problems. Open Device Manager, expand the “Universal Serial Bus controllers” section, right-click on each USB Root Hub, and select “Uninstall device.” Once done, restart your computer, and the USB drivers will be reinstalled.
Step 6: Disable USB Selective Suspend
Windows has a power-saving feature called USB Selective Suspend that can sometimes interfere with proper USB functionality. To disable it, go to the Power Options in Control Panel, click on “Change plan settings,” then “Change advanced power settings.” Look for USB settings and disable USB Selective Suspend.
Step 7: Reset BIOS settings
In some cases, USB issues can be caused by incorrect BIOS settings. Restart your computer and access the BIOS settings menu by pressing a specific key (usually Del or F2) during startup. Locate the USB settings section and make sure USB functionality is enabled. Save the changes and exit the BIOS.
Step 8: Run troubleshooting tools
Windows provides built-in troubleshooting tools that can help identify and fix USB problems. Type “troubleshoot” in the Windows search bar, select “Troubleshoot settings,” then click on “Hardware and Devices.” Follow the on-screen instructions to let Windows diagnose and resolve any USB-related issues.
Step 9: Check for Windows updates
Updating your operating system can fix many bugs and compatibility issues, including USB problems. Go to the Windows Update settings and check for any available updates. Install them and restart your computer if required.
Step 10: Test USB ports
If you suspect that a specific USB port is causing the problem, try connecting your device to different USB ports on your computer tower. This will help determine if the issue is isolated to a particular port or a broader USB problem.
Step 11: Try a USB hub
If none of the above steps work, you can try using a USB hub. Connect the USB hub to one of the working USB ports on your computer tower, then connect your devices to the hub. This can bypass any faulty USB ports and allow your devices to function properly.
Step 12: Seek professional help
If you have exhausted all troubleshooting steps without success, it may be time to seek professional assistance. Contact a computer technician or the manufacturer’s support team for further guidance on resolving your USB issues.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
Q1: Why are my USB ports not working?
A1: USB ports may stop working due to loose connections, outdated drivers, faulty devices, or incorrect system settings.
Q2: How can I fix a USB port that is not recognizing devices?
A2: Restarting your computer, updating USB drivers, or resetting USB settings are common steps to fix a USB port that doesn’t recognize devices.
Q3: Can a faulty USB cable cause port issues?
A3: Yes, a faulty USB cable can cause connectivity problems between devices and USB ports.
Q4: How often should I update my USB drivers?
A4: It is recommended to update your USB drivers regularly, as new updates can improve compatibility and fix bugs.
Q5: What is USB Selective Suspend?
A5: USB Selective Suspend is a power-saving feature that allows Windows to power down idle USB devices. Disabling this feature can sometimes resolve USB problems.
Q6: How can I access BIOS settings?
A6: Restart your computer and press a specific key (usually Del or F2) during startup to access the BIOS settings menu.
Q7: Are there any alternative ports to USB?
A7: Yes, there are alternative ports such as Thunderbolt, FireWire, and Ethernet, depending on your computer and device compatibility.
Q8: Can a USB hub solve USB port issues?
A8: Yes, using a USB hub can overcome faulty USB ports by connecting your devices to a working USB port on the hub.
Q9: What if Windows troubleshooting tools cannot fix the USB issue?
A9: If the built-in troubleshooting tools fail, you can try third-party USB diagnostic software or seek professional help.
Q10: Can malware or viruses affect USB port functionality?
A10: While rare, malware or viruses can potentially affect USB port functionality. Running a full system scan with reliable antivirus software is recommended.
Q11: Should I uninstall all USB devices from Device Manager?
A11: No, you should only uninstall the USB Root Hubs to reset the USB settings. Uninstalling all USB devices is unnecessary.
Q12: Can a BIOS update fix USB issues?
A12: Yes, updating the BIOS to the latest version can sometimes resolve USB-related problems by improving hardware compatibility.