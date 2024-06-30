How to fix USB accessories disabled on mac?

USB accessories are an essential part of our daily lives as they allow us to connect various devices to our Macs. However, encountering issues where USB accessories are disabled on Macs can be quite frustrating. If you are currently facing this problem, worry not! In this article, we will discuss some effective solutions to fix USB accessories disabled on Mac.
1. Restart Your Mac
Sometimes a simple restart can resolve the issue. Start by shutting down your Mac, disconnecting all USB accessories, and then turning it back on.
2. Update Your Mac
Make sure that your Mac is running on the latest version of macOS. Updates often include bug fixes and can help resolve compatibility issues related to USB accessories.
3. Inspect the USB Ports and Cables
Ensure that all USB ports on your Mac are clean and free from any physical damage. Additionally, inspect your USB cables for any signs of wear or fraying. Faulty ports or cables can cause connectivity issues.
4. Check USB Accessories on Another Mac or Device
To rule out the possibility of a hardware defect, try connecting your USB accessories to another Mac or device. If they work fine, the problem might be specific to your Mac.
5. Reset the SMC (System Management Controller)
Resetting the SMC on your Mac can help fix various hardware-related issues. To do this, shut down your Mac, press and hold the power button for 10 seconds, release it, and then turn your Mac back on.
6. Reset the NVRAM (Non-Volatile Random-Access Memory)
Similar to resetting the SMC, resetting the NVRAM can sometimes resolve USB accessory issues. Turn off your Mac, then press and hold the Option + Command + P + R keys while turning it back on and wait for the second startup sound to play.
7. Disconnect Other USB Devices
Sometimes, conflicting USB devices can cause certain accessories to be disabled. Disconnect all other unnecessary USB devices and see if the issue persists.
8. Remove Unrecognized or Malfunctioning USB Drivers
Open the “System Information” app on your Mac, go to the “USB” section, and check if there are any unrecognized or malfunctioning drivers. If so, remove them and restart your Mac.
9. Reset USB Connected Devices
Disconnect all USB accessories, shut down your Mac, and then reconnect the devices one by one. This can help reset the connection and potentially fix any issues.
10. Remove Recently Installed Software
If the issue started occurring after installing new software, try uninstalling it to see if it resolves the problem. Sometimes, incompatible software can interfere with USB connectivity.
11. **Check USB Settings in System Preferences**
In System Preferences, navigate to the “USB” section and ensure that the “Disable USB hubs when my computer sleeps” option is not enabled. Adjust the settings if necessary.
12. **Contact Apple Support**
If none of the above solutions work, it may be time to seek assistance from Apple Support. They can provide further guidance and potentially initiate a repair if needed.
By following these troubleshooting steps, you can fix USB accessories that are disabled on your Mac and restore seamless connectivity with your essential devices. Don’t let USB issues hinder your productivity any longer!