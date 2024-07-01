How to fix the last USB device you connected malfunctioned?

You just connected your USB device to your computer, and instead of seamlessly working, an error message pops up saying, “The last USB device you connected malfunctioned.” Frustration sets in as you wonder why this is happening and how to resolve it. Fortunately, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to address this issue and get your USB device working again.
Step 1: Disconnect and Reconnect
The first and simplest solution is to unplug the USB device from your computer and then reconnect it. Sometimes, a loose connection or a minor glitch causes the error message to appear. By reconnecting the device, you can reestablish the connection and potentially resolve the issue.
Step 2: Try a Different USB Port
Sometimes, the USB port you initially connected your device to may be the problem. Try plugging the USB device into a different USB port on your computer and see if it functions properly. If it does, then the issue lies with the original USB port.
Step 3: Restart Your Computer
Sometimes, a temporary software or driver glitch can cause the malfunction error. Restarting your computer can help resolve these types of issues. After the restart, reconnect your USB device and see if the error message persists.
Step 4: Update USB Drivers
Outdated or incompatible USB drivers can often cause connectivity problems. To fix this, update your USB drivers by following these steps:
1. Open the Device Manager by searching for it in the Windows Start menu.
2. Expand the “Universal Serial Bus controllers” option.
3. Right-click on each USB driver and select “Update driver.”
4. Follow the on-screen instructions to update the drivers.
Step 5: Check USB Device Compatibility
Ensure that the USB device you are connecting is compatible with your computer. Some older devices may not work with newer operating systems, or vice versa. Check the compatibility requirements of the USB device and your computer to ensure they are compatible with each other.
Step 6: Scan for Malware
Malware can interfere with the functioning of USB devices. Perform a thorough scan of your computer using reliable antivirus software to detect and remove any potential malware infections.
Step 7: Disable USB Selective Suspend Setting
The USB Selective Suspend feature in your computer’s power management settings can sometimes cause connectivity issues. To disable this feature, follow these steps in Windows:
1. Press Win + X and select “Power Options.”
2. Click on “Change plan settings” next to your selected power plan.
3. Click on “Change advanced power settings.”
4. Expand “USB settings” and “USB selective suspend setting.”
5. Set both the “On battery” and “Plugged in” options to “Disabled.”
Step 8: Check USB Device for Physical Damage
Inspect the USB device for any physical damage, such as bent pins or broken connectors. If you find any damage, it is likely that the device itself is the problem. Consider repairing or replacing the USB device.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Why does the “last USB device you connected malfunctioned” error occur?
This error message usually appears when there is a problem with the connection, compatibility issues, outdated drivers, or hardware faults.
2. Does this error only occur with specific USB devices?
No, this error can occur with any USB device, including flash drives, external hard drives, printers, or any other USB peripheral.
3. Can using a USB hub cause this error?
Yes, using a faulty or incompatible USB hub can result in this error message. Try connecting the USB device directly to your computer instead.
4. Can a faulty USB cable cause this error?
Yes, a damaged or faulty USB cable can prevent proper communication between your computer and the USB device, leading to this error. Try using a different USB cable.
5. Is there a chance that my USB device is permanently damaged?
While it is possible, it is rare for a functioning USB device to suddenly become permanently damaged. Typically, software or compatibility issues cause this error.
6. Will updating my computer’s operating system resolve this problem?
Updating your operating system can potentially fix compatibility issues that cause this error. Ensure your computer is running the latest version of the operating system.
7. Can a virus or malware cause this error?
Yes, malware can interfere with USB device functionality. Run a thorough antivirus scan to eliminate any potential malware infections.
8. Can I use System Restore to resolve this issue?
If the error message started appearing after certain software or driver installations, you can try using System Restore to revert your computer back to a previous working state.
9. Why does changing the USB port sometimes fix the issue?
Changing the USB port can help if the initial port is damaged or experiencing connectivity issues.
10. Are there any specific settings I need to check for wireless USB devices?
For wireless USB devices, ensure that the receiver is properly connected, the device is turned on, and you have installed the necessary drivers.
11. What should I do if none of the steps mentioned above work?
If none of the troubleshooting steps resolve the issue, try connecting the USB device to another computer to determine if the problem lies with the device itself.
12. Should I contact technical support or the manufacturer for assistance?
If you have tried all possible troubleshooting steps and the issue persists, contacting technical support or the manufacturer of your USB device can provide additional guidance and support.