How to fix surface book keyboard?

The Surface Book is a versatile and powerful 2-in-1 device that offers the convenience of both a laptop and a tablet. However, like any other electronic device, it is not immune to issues. One common problem that Surface Book users may encounter is a malfunctioning keyboard. Whether your Surface Book keyboard is unresponsive or certain keys are not working properly, there are several steps you can take to fix the issue. In this article, we will explore some troubleshooting methods to help you get your Surface Book keyboard back in working order.
Troubleshooting Steps for Fixing Surface Book Keyboard
There are several potential solutions for fixing a malfunctioning Surface Book keyboard. Follow these steps to troubleshoot the issue:
1. Restart Your Device
Sometimes, a simple restart can resolve minor software glitches that may be causing your keyboard to malfunction.
2. Detach and Reattach the Surface Book
Try detaching the screen from the base and then reattaching it. This process can help reset the connections between the components and potentially fix the keyboard issue.
3. Clean the Keyboard
Dust and debris may accumulate over time and affect the performance of your keyboard. Use a can of compressed air or a soft brush to gently clean the keys and the surface surrounding them.
4. Update or Reinstall Keyboard Drivers
Outdated or corrupted keyboard drivers can cause keyboard malfunctions. Open the Device Manager, locate the keyboard drivers, right-click and select “Update driver” or “Uninstall” (followed by a restart), and let Windows automatically install the latest drivers.
5. Disable Filter Keys
Filter Keys is an accessibility feature that can cause keyboard responsiveness issues. To disable Filter Keys, go to Settings > Ease of Access > Keyboard, and toggle off the “Use Filter Keys” option.
6. Run the Keyboard Troubleshooter
Windows includes a built-in Keyboard Troubleshooter that can automatically detect and fix common keyboard problems. To access it, go to Settings > Update & Security > Troubleshoot, and select the Keyboard Troubleshooter.
7. Perform a System Restore
If the issue started recently, you can try performing a System Restore to revert your Surface Book to a previous state when the keyboard was functioning correctly.
8. Check for Physical Damage
Inspect your Surface Book for any physical damage, such as spills or drops, which might be affecting the keyboard’s performance. If you notice any damage, it may require professional repair.
9. Try an External Keyboard
Testing the Surface Book with an external keyboard can help determine if the issue is software-related or if there is a hardware problem with the built-in keyboard.
10. Reset Your Surface Book
Performing a factory reset can help resolve persistent software issues that may be causing the keyboard problem. Make sure to back up your important data before proceeding.
11. Contact Microsoft Support
If the above steps do not resolve the issue, it is recommended to reach out to Microsoft Support for further assistance. They can provide personalized guidance and possibly arrange for repairs if necessary.
12. Consider Professional Repair
If all else fails and your Surface Book keyboard is still not functioning correctly, it may be time to consider professional repair services. Microsoft’s authorized service centers can diagnose and fix hardware-related keyboard problems.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: My Surface Book keyboard is not working at all, what should I do?
A1: Try restarting your device, detaching and reattaching the screen, and cleaning the keyboard. If the issue persists, further troubleshooting steps may be necessary.
Q2: How can I clean my Surface Book keyboard?
A2: Use a can of compressed air or a soft brush to gently remove dust and debris from the keys and the surrounding area.
Q3: Should I reinstall the keyboard drivers?
A3: Yes, updating or reinstalling the keyboard drivers can help resolve keyboard malfunctions caused by outdated or corrupted drivers.
Q4: Can Filter Keys affect keyboard responsiveness?
A4: Yes, Filter Keys is an accessibility feature that can cause keyboard responsiveness issues. Consider disabling it in the Ease of Access settings.
Q5: How do I perform a System Restore on my Surface Book?
A5: Go to Settings > Update & Security > Recovery, and under the “Reset this PC” section, click on “Get started” and follow the instructions to perform a system restore.
Q6: My Surface Book keyboard was working fine until a recent update. What can I do?
A6: You can try rolling back the update, running the Keyboard Troubleshooter, or performing a factory reset to resolve software-related issues.
Q7: Will using an external keyboard help determine if the issue is hardware-related?
A7: Yes, connecting an external keyboard to your Surface Book can help determine whether the issue lies with the built-in keyboard or is software-related.
Q8: How do I reset my Surface Book?
A8: Go to Settings > Update & Security > Recovery, and under the “Reset this PC” section, click on “Get started” and follow the instructions to reset your Surface Book.
Q9: What kind of physical damage should I look for?
A9: Look for signs of spills, water damage, or physical impact that may have affected the keyboard’s functionality.
Q10: How can I contact Microsoft Support?
A10: Visit the Microsoft Support website or contact their customer support hotline to get assistance with your Surface Book keyboard issue.
Q11: Can Microsoft repair my Surface Book?
A11: Yes, Microsoft’s authorized service centers can diagnose and repair hardware-related issues with the Surface Book, including the keyboard.
Q12: Is there a fee for professional repair?
A12: The cost of professional repair may vary depending on your device’s warranty status and the specific issue needing repair.