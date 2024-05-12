How to fix sideway screen on computer?

Has your computer screen suddenly flipped sideways, leaving you puzzled and unable to use your device properly? Don’t worry, this is a common issue that can be easily fixed. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to correct a sideways screen on your computer and provide answers to some related frequently asked questions.
How to Fix Sideways Screen on Computer?
The answer to the question “How to fix a sideways screen on a computer?” is actually quite simple. Follow these steps to get your screen back to its normal orientation:
1. **Right-click** on any empty area of your desktop.
2. From the context menu that appears, select **Display Settings**.
3. In the Display Settings window, scroll down to the **Orientation** section.
4. Click the dropdown menu under Orientation and select **Landscape** or **Portrait** based on your preference.
5. Finally, click **Apply** and then **Keep Changes** to save the new settings.
Your screen should now be back to its correct position. However, if this method doesn’t work, you might need to dig deeper into your graphics card settings or consult the support of your specific operating system.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Why did my computer screen flip sideways?
Your screen may have turned sideways accidentally due to the pressing of certain keyboard shortcuts.
2. How do I fix a sideways screen on Windows 10?
To fix a sideways screen on Windows 10, right-click on the desktop, select Display Settings, choose Orientation, and then select the desired position (Landscape or Portrait).
3. Can I fix a sideways screen on a Mac?
Yes, you can fix a sideways screen on a Mac by opening System Preferences, selecting Displays, clicking on the Display tab, and choosing the desired rotation under Rotation.
4. What is the keyboard shortcut to rotate the screen?
On most computers, the keyboard shortcut to rotate the screen is **Ctrl + Alt + Arrow key (up, down, left, or right)**, depending on the desired rotation.
5. Can I fix a sideways screen on a laptop?
Yes, the steps to fix a sideways screen on a laptop are the same as those for a desktop computer. The display settings may vary slightly, but the orientation options will be present.
6. How do I fix a sideways screen on Ubuntu?
To fix a sideways screen on Ubuntu, open the System Settings, select Displays, and adjust the orientation under Rotation.
7. What if my screen is upside down?
If your screen is upside down, simply select the **Inverted Portrait** or **Flipped Landscape** option in the Orientation settings to correct it.
8. Are there third-party tools available to fix a sideways screen?
Yes, there are third-party tools available that can help fix a sideways screen, such as screen rotation software. However, it is recommended to utilize built-in system settings first.
9. Why won’t my screen rotate when using the keyboard shortcut?
This issue can be caused by outdated graphics drivers. Update your graphics drivers to the latest version and try again.
10. Can I prevent my screen from accidentally rotating?
Yes, you can lock the screen rotation to prevent accidental changes. Look for the screen rotation lock option in the display settings of your operating system.
11. Will fixing a sideways screen affect the performance of my computer?
No, fixing a sideways screen will not have any impact on your computer’s performance. It is a simple display setting change.
12. What other display settings can I customize?
Apart from orientation, you can customize various display settings, including resolution, brightness, contrast, color calibration, and more, depending on your operating system and graphics card capabilities.