How to fix screen on Windows computer turned side ways?

If you’re experiencing the frustrating issue of a sideways screen on your Windows computer, don’t worry! This problem can easily be resolved with a few simple steps. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of fixing a sideways screen on your Windows computer and provide answers to some related FAQs.
The Answer: How to Fix a Screen on Windows Computer Turned Sideways
To fix a screen on a Windows computer turned sideways, you can use the keyboard shortcut: Ctrl + Alt + Arrow key (up, down, left, or right) to rotate the screen back to its normal orientation.
Alternatively, you can follow these step-by-step instructions:
1. Right-click on any empty area of your desktop.
2. In the context menu that appears, click on “Display settings.”
3. Under the “Orientation” dropdown menu, select “Landscape” or “Portrait,” depending on which orientation you desire.
4. Click on “Apply” to save the changes.
5. If the screen orientation doesn’t change immediately, click on “Keep changes.”
Related/Similar FAQs:
1. How did my Windows computer screen turn sideways?
Windows computers can sometimes accidentally rotate the screen when certain keyboard shortcuts are pressed, such as Ctrl + Alt + Arrow key.
2. Is there a keyboard shortcut to rotate the screen back?
Yes, using the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Alt + Arrow key (up, down, left, or right) is an easy way to rotate the screen back to its normal orientation.
3. What if the keyboard shortcut doesn’t work?
If the keyboard shortcut doesn’t work, you can try using the display settings method mentioned above to fix the sideways screen.
4. Can I fix the sideways screen on a laptop?
Yes, the methods mentioned above work on laptops too, as long as they are running Windows operating system.
5. Are there any other ways to fix a sideways screen?
Yes, some graphics card drivers offer their own software to control the screen orientation, so it’s worth checking your graphics card settings or the software that came with your computer.
6. Can I rotate only a specific application on my screen?
No, the screen rotation settings apply to the entire computer display, and it cannot be applied selectively to individual applications.
7. Why would anyone intentionally want to rotate their computer screen sideways?
Some users may rotate their screen for specific tasks like reading long documents or coding. However, accidental rotations are more common and require fixes.
8. Will fixing a sideways screen affect my files or programs?
No, fixing a sideways screen orientation will not impact your files or programs. It only adjusts the display settings.
9. Is it possible to prevent accidental screen rotations in the future?
Unfortunately, it is not possible to disable the keyboard shortcuts responsible for screen rotation. However, being mindful of your hand positions while working on the computer can help minimize accidental rotations.
10. Can I rotate the screen on a multi-monitor setup?
Yes, if you have multiple monitors, you can rotate each monitor individually using the display settings or keyboard shortcuts.
11. Do other operating systems have similar screen rotation options?
Yes, both macOS and some Linux distributions offer screen rotation options, though the specific methods may vary.
12. What should I do if none of the methods work?
If none of the mentioned methods work, it may indicate an issue with your graphics driver. Try updating or reinstalling the driver, and if the problem persists, consult professional support.