How to fix random computer freezes Windows 10?

Computers freezing randomly can be extremely frustrating, especially when it interrupts your work or leisure activities. If you are facing this issue on your Windows 10 system, there are several potential solutions you can try to resolve it. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to fix random computer freezes in Windows 10, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted usage.
1. Update Your System
Keeping your Windows 10 system up to date is vital as it includes bug fixes and performance enhancements. Make sure your system is running the latest updates to minimize the possibility of random freezes. To update your system, follow these steps:
– Go to “Settings” from the Start menu.
– Navigate to “Update & Security.”
– Click on “Check for updates” and install any available updates.
2. Check for Faulty Hardware
Random computer freezes can be caused by faulty hardware components, such as RAM or hard drives. Perform a thorough check of your hardware for any potential issues. If you suspect faulty hardware, consider consulting a professional technician for further assistance.
3. Clean Your System
Over time, your computer accumulates unnecessary files, which can lead to system freezes. Run a disk cleanup utility to remove temporary files, internet cache, and other debris from your system. To do this:
– Open the “Start” menu.
– Search for “Disk Cleanup” and open the utility.
– Select the drive you want to clean and click “OK.”
– Check the file types you want to delete and click “OK” to initiate the cleanup process.
4. Scan for Malware
Malware infections can cause various issues, including system freezes. Run a reliable antivirus or anti-malware software to scan your system thoroughly. Remove any detected threats and perform regular scans to prevent future infections.
5. Adjust Power Settings
Certain power settings can cause Windows 10 to freeze randomly. Adjust your power settings to prevent this issue. Follow the steps below:
– Go to “Control Panel” from the Start menu.
– Select “Power Options.”
– Choose the power plan you are currently using and click on “Change plan settings.”
– Click on “Change advanced power settings.”
– Look for “Hard disk” and “Processor power management.”
– Expand the settings and set them to “Maximum performance.”
6. Update Drivers
Outdated or incompatible drivers can lead to system instability and freezes. Ensure your drivers are up to date by following these steps:
– Press the Windows key + X and select “Device Manager.”
– Expand the categories and right-click on the devices.
– Select “Update driver” and choose “Search automatically for updated driver software.”
7. Adjust Visual Settings
Some visual effects may conflict with your system, leading to freezes. Adjusting Windows 10 visual settings may help alleviate this issue. Here’s how:
– Go to “Control Panel” from the Start menu.
– Search for “Performance” and select “Adjust the appearance and performance of Windows.”
– Choose “Adjust for best performance” or manually deselect the visual effects you can live without.
8. Run System File Checker
Windows 10 has a built-in tool called System File Checker that scans and repairs corrupted system files. Running this utility can help fix random computer freezes. Here’s what you need to do:
– Open the Command Prompt as an administrator.
– Type “sfc /scannow” and press Enter.
– Wait for the scan to complete and restart your computer if any issues are found.
9. Perform a Clean Boot
Performing a clean boot starts your computer with only the essential services and drivers, allowing you to identify software conflicts. To perform a clean boot:
– Press Windows key + R and type “msconfig.”
– In the System Configuration window, go to the “Services” tab.
– Check the box labeled “Hide all Microsoft services.”
– Click on “Disable all” to disable all non-essential services.
– Go to the “Startup” tab and click on “Open Task Manager.”
– Disable all startup items by right-clicking on them and selecting “Disable.”
– Restart your computer and check if the freezes persist.
10. Manage Virtual Memory
Virtual memory settings can impact system performance. Adjusting these settings may help fix random computer freezes. Follow these steps:
– Press Windows key + X and select “System.”
– Navigate to “Advanced system settings.”
– In the System Properties window, go to the “Advanced” tab and click on “Settings” under Performance.
– In the Performance Options window, go to the “Advanced” tab and click on “Change” under Virtual memory.
– Uncheck “Automatically manage paging file size for all drives.”
– Select the “Custom size” option and set an initial and maximum size based on your system’s recommended values.
– Click “OK” to apply the changes.
11. Check Event Viewer Logs
Windows 10’s Event Viewer records critical events that can assist in diagnosing system freezes. The logs may provide insights into the root cause of the issue. To access Event Viewer:
– Press Windows key + X and select “Event Viewer.”
– Expand the categories on the left and navigate to “Windows Logs” > “System.”
– Look for any warnings or errors related to system freezes, and address them accordingly.
12. Reset or Reinstall Windows 10
If all else fails, you may need to consider resetting or reinstalling Windows 10 to resolve random computer freezes. Back up your important data and follow the appropriate steps for either resetting or reinstalling the operating system.
In conclusion, constant computer freezes can significantly hinder your Windows 10 experience. By following the troubleshooting steps outlined above, you can identify and resolve the underlying causes of these freezes, allowing you to enjoy smooth and uninterrupted usage once again.