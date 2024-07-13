**How to fix out of range monitor Xbox Series S?**
If you are experiencing an “out of range” error on your Xbox Series S when connecting it to a monitor, don’t worry. This issue can be resolved easily with a few troubleshooting steps. In this article, we will guide you through the process of fixing the “out of range” error on your monitor and get your Xbox Series S up and running smoothly.
1. **Check the monitor’s supported resolution and refresh rate.** Ensure that your monitor supports the resolution and refresh rate output by the Xbox Series S. Consult your monitor’s manual or manufacturer’s website to verify its capabilities.
2. **Lower the resolution on your Xbox Series S.** On your Xbox Series S, navigate to the Settings menu, select the System tab, and go to Display & Sound. From there, select Video Output, and choose a lower resolution that is supported by your monitor.
3. **Reduce the refresh rate on your Xbox Series S.** Similarly, in the Video Output settings, you can adjust the refresh rate to a lower value that is compatible with your monitor.
4. **Try a different HDMI cable.** Faulty or incompatible HDMI cables can sometimes cause display issues. Swap out the HDMI cable with a known working one and see if the “out of range” error persists.
5. **Connect your Xbox Series S to a different monitor or TV.** To determine if the problem lies with the monitor or the console, try connecting your Xbox Series S to another display device. If it works without any issues, then the problem is likely with your original monitor.
6. **Update your monitor’s firmware.** Check if there are any firmware updates available for your monitor. Visit the manufacturer’s website and follow their instructions to update the firmware to the latest version.
7. **Adjust the display settings on your monitor.** Use the monitor’s on-screen display (OSD) options to manually adjust the display settings, such as aspect ratio, resolution, and refresh rate, to match the capabilities of your Xbox Series S.
8. **Reset the display settings on your Xbox Series S.** If you have made any changes to the display settings on your Xbox Series S, try resetting them to their default values. This can be done by going to the Settings menu, selecting the System tab, choosing Display & Sound, and then selecting Video Output. From there, choose Reset Display Settings, and follow the on-screen instructions.
9. **Power cycle your Xbox Series S and monitor.** Turn off your Xbox Series S and unplug it, along with the monitor, from their power sources. Wait for a few minutes, then plug them back in and power them on.
10. **Try using a different display port or adapter.** If your monitor has multiple HDMI ports or supports other display inputs like DisplayPort or VGA, try connecting your Xbox Series S using a different port or adapter to see if that resolves the “out of range” error.
11. **Contact the manufacturer’s support.** If none of the above solutions work, it’s best to reach out to the manufacturer’s support team for further assistance. They may have specific troubleshooting steps or be able to provide a solution tailored to your monitor model.
Can an “out of range” error be fixed without changing the monitor or Xbox Series S settings?
Yes, by using a signal converter or scaler, you can convert the signal from your Xbox Series S to a compatible resolution and refresh rate for your monitor.
What is the ideal resolution and refresh rate for Xbox Series S?
The Xbox Series S has a default resolution of 1440p and a refresh rate of 60Hz. However, it can support lower resolutions such as 1080p and 720p at higher refresh rates.
Why am I still getting an “out of range” error after adjusting the settings?
It is possible that your monitor’s firmware needs updating or that there is an issue with the monitor itself. Try connecting the Xbox Series S to a different display device to determine if the problem lies with the monitor or the console.
Can using an HDMI splitter resolve the “out of range” error?
In some cases, using an HDMI splitter that supports the desired resolution and refresh rate can help bypass the “out of range” error. However, it is not guaranteed to work for all situations.
Can using a different HDMI cable fix the “out of range” error?
Yes, sometimes a faulty or low-quality HDMI cable can cause display issues. Swapping out the cable with a known working one can help resolve the “out of range” error.
What if my monitor’s OSD options do not include the required settings?
If your monitor does not provide the necessary options to manually adjust the settings, you may need to consider upgrading to a monitor that is compatible with the resolution and refresh rate output by Xbox Series S.
Will resetting the Xbox Series S display settings delete my game data?
No, resetting the display settings will not delete your game data or saved progress. It only resets the display-related configurations on your Xbox Series S.
Can using a different adapter or cable type affect the “out of range” error?
Absolutely. Different adapters or cable types like DisplayPort or VGA can have varying compatibility with different monitors. Trying a different adapter or cable type might help resolve the “out of range” error.
Why is it necessary to power cycle the Xbox Series S and monitor?
Power cycling both the Xbox Series S and the monitor helps to clear any temporary glitches or conflicts that might be occurring. It effectively resets the devices and gives them a fresh start.
Can a firmware update on my monitor cause compatibility issues with Xbox Series S?
It is possible, although rare, that a firmware update on your monitor can introduce compatibility issues. If you have recently updated your monitor’s firmware, try reverting to the previous version to see if the “out of range” error is resolved.
What should I do if none of the troubleshooting steps work?
If none of the troubleshooting steps mentioned above work, reaching out to the manufacturer’s support team for your monitor and Xbox Series S is your best course of action. They can provide specific guidance based on your equipment and may be able to offer a solution to the “out of range” error.