**How to fix out of range monitor league of legends?**
If you encounter an “out of range” error message on your monitor while trying to run League of Legends, it means that the game’s resolution doesn’t match your monitor’s current settings. This issue can be easily resolved by changing the video settings of the game to match your monitor’s specifications. Follow the steps below to fix the “out of range” monitor issue and get back to enjoying your League of Legends gameplay:
1. **Start League of Legends in Safe Mode:** Begin by opening the League of Legends client and clicking on the cogwheel icon located at the top right corner of the window. From the drop-down menu, select ‘Initiate Full Repair.’ This repair mode allows you to run the game in a safe mode where you can modify the video settings without affecting your gameplay progress or files.
2. **Modify in-game video settings:** Once you have entered Safe Mode, click on the gear icon in the top right corner of the client to access the settings. Navigate to the ‘Video’ tab and look for the ‘Resolution’ option. Change the resolution to match your monitor’s native resolution or choose a resolution with which you’re comfortable playing.
3. **Try windowed mode:** If changing the resolution doesn’t solve the issue, you can try running the game in windowed mode. In the ‘Video’ tab, look for the ‘Display mode’ option and select ‘Windowed’ or ‘Borderless Windowed.’ This will force the game to run within the confines of your desktop display, potentially bypassing the “out of range” error.
4. **Update graphics drivers:** Outdated or incompatible graphics drivers can sometimes cause display issues. Make sure you have the latest drivers installed on your computer by visiting the manufacturer’s website or using driver update software. Once updated, restart your computer and relaunch League of Legends to check if the issue persists.
5. **Disable custom screen scaling:** If you have enabled custom screen scaling in your graphics settings, it can also lead to display problems. To disable this feature on Windows, right-click on your desktop and select ‘Display settings.’ Scroll down to the ‘Scale and layout’ section and make sure the scaling option is set to ‘100%.’ Restart the game and see if the “out of range” error is resolved.
6. **Run in compatibility mode:** Sometimes running League of Legends in compatibility mode can help resolve compatibility issues with your monitor. Right-click on the League of Legends shortcut or launcher, select ‘Properties,’ and navigate to the ‘Compatibility’ tab. Check the box that says ‘Run this program in compatibility mode for’ and select an older version of Windows from the drop-down menu. Apply the changes, restart the game, and see if the issue is resolved.
7. **Adjust monitor refresh rate:** If the refresh rate of your monitor doesn’t match the game’s settings, it can cause display problems. Right-click on your desktop, select ‘Display settings,’ and scroll down to the ‘Advanced display settings’ section. Click on ‘Display adapter properties,’ then navigate to the ‘Monitor’ tab and select a refresh rate that is compatible with your monitor. Save the changes, restart the game, and check if the issue is resolved.
8. **Try a different monitor or cable:** If you have access to another monitor, try connecting it to your computer to see if the error persists. If the error doesn’t occur with a different monitor, the issue may lie with your original monitor. Additionally, using a different video cable, such as HDMI or DisplayPort, can also help troubleshoot potential cable issues.
9. **Check for overheating:** Overheating can lead to unstable graphics performance. Ensure that your computer’s temperature is within normal limits by cleaning any dust from fans and ensuring proper ventilation. Consider using monitoring software to keep an eye on your CPU and GPU temperatures while playing League of Legends.
10. **Repair or reinstall League of Legends:** If the issue persists, you can try repairing or reinstalling the game. In the League of Legends client, click on the cogwheel icon and select ‘Initiate Full Repair’ to repair any corrupted files. If that doesn’t work, uninstall the game, restart your computer, and reinstall League of Legends from the official website.
FAQs:
1. Why does my monitor show “out of range” only when playing League of Legends?
The “out of range” message typically appears when the game’s resolution doesn’t match your monitor’s settings, which may not be an issue while performing other tasks on your computer.
2. Can I fix the “out of range” monitor issue without changing the game’s resolution?
In most cases, adjusting the game’s resolution to match your monitor’s specifications is the easiest way to resolve the issue. However, you can also try other troubleshooting steps mentioned above.
3. What if none of the troubleshooting steps work?
If none of the steps mentioned above resolve the “out of range” issue, you may want to seek help from League of Legends support or consult a professional technician for further assistance.
4. Do I need to restart the game after changing the video settings?
Yes, it’s recommended to restart the game after modifying the video settings to ensure the changes take effect.
5. Will changing the resolution affect my in-game performance?
Changing the resolution may impact your in-game performance, particularly if you select a higher resolution than your system can handle. Experiment with different resolutions to find the balance between performance and visual quality that works best for you.
6. Will running the game in compatibility mode affect its performance?
Running the game in compatibility mode may not necessarily impact performance, but it can help resolve compatibility issues by emulating older versions of Windows.
7. Can using custom screen scaling cause display issues?
Yes, custom screen scaling can sometimes lead to various display problems, including the “out of range” error. Make sure to disable it and go back to the default screen scaling settings.
8. Is it necessary to update my graphics drivers?
Updating graphics drivers is crucial for optimal performance and compatibility with games. Outdated drivers can cause display issues and may be the cause of the “out of range” problem.
9. Why does the “out of range” error only happen with League of Legends and not other games?
Different games have varying video settings and resolutions. The settings in League of Legends may not match your monitor’s specifications, leading to the “out of range” error, while other games may have compatible settings.
10. Can a faulty video cable cause the “out of range” issue?
Yes, a faulty video cable can certainly cause display problems. Try using a different cable to see if it resolves the issue.
11. What should I do if the issue persists even with a different monitor?
If the “out of range” error occurs with multiple monitors, it might indicate a deeper issue with your computer’s hardware or software. Consider seeking professional help to diagnose and resolve the problem.
12. How can I prevent the “out of range” issue from happening again in the future?
To avoid facing the “out of range” monitor issue in the future, make sure to regularly update your graphics drivers, keep your system cool and well-ventilated, and verify the compatibility of your monitor with the game’s resolution settings before playing.