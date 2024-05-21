How to fix no internet access Windows 10 ethernet?

If you are encountering issues with your Ethernet connection on Windows 10 and are facing the frustrating problem of no internet access, don’t worry, we’re here to help! In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to fix the problem and get your Ethernet connection up and running again.
Step 1: Restart your computer and modem/router
Sometimes, a simple restart can resolve connectivity issues. Begin by turning off your computer and then unplugging your modem/router from the power source. Wait for a few minutes, plug them back in, and power on your computer. Check if the internet connection is working after the restart.
Step 2: Check your Ethernet cable
Ensure that your Ethernet cable is properly connected to both your computer’s Ethernet port and the modem/router. If the cable appears to be damaged or worn out, try replacing it with a new one. Faulty cables can cause connectivity problems.
Step 3: Update network drivers
Outdated or faulty network drivers can lead to no internet access issues. To update your network drivers, follow these steps:
1. Press Windows Key + X and choose “Device Manager.”
2. In the Device Manager window, expand the “Network adapters” category.
3. Right-click on the Ethernet adapter and select “Update driver.”
4. Choose “Search automatically for updated driver software” and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the update.
Step 4: Reset TCP/IP
Resetting the TCP/IP settings can often resolve network connectivity problems. To reset TCP/IP, perform the following steps:
1. Open Command Prompt by pressing Windows Key + X and selecting “Command Prompt (Admin).”
2. In the Command Prompt window, type the following commands one by one and press Enter after each:
– netsh winsock reset
– netsh int ip reset
– ipconfig /release
– ipconfig /renew
– ipconfig /flushdns
Step 5: Disable IPv6
Sometimes, IPv6 can cause conflicts and result in no internet access. To disable IPv6, follow these steps:
1. Press Windows Key + X and choose “Network Connections.”
2. Right-click on your Ethernet connection and select “Properties.”
3. Scroll down and uncheck the box next to “Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6).”
4. Click “OK” to save the changes.
Step 6: Disable security and firewall software temporarily
Firewall or security software may sometimes block the internet connection. Disable your antivirus software and firewall temporarily to check if they are causing the issue. If the internet access starts working after disabling them, adjust the settings to allow internet access and enable the security software again.
Other Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How can I check if my Ethernet adapter is functioning properly?
To check the status of your Ethernet adapter, go to Device Manager, expand “Network adapters,” and look for any exclamation marks or error symbols next to your Ethernet adapter. If you see any, there might be an issue with the hardware or drivers.
2. Why am I getting limited or no internet access on Windows 10 with Ethernet?
Limited or no internet access with Ethernet on Windows 10 could be due to various reasons, including network driver issues, incorrect settings, hardware problems, or software conflicts.
3. Why does my Ethernet connection keep dropping?
The Ethernet connection may keep dropping due to outdated network drivers, cable faults, power management settings, or issues with the modem/router.
4. What if the Ethernet adapter is not showing up in Device Manager?
If the Ethernet adapter is not appearing in Device Manager, it might indicate a hardware issue. Try reseating the Ethernet card or contacting the manufacturer for further assistance.
5. Can a faulty modem/router cause no internet access on Windows 10 Ethernet?
Yes, a faulty modem/router can cause no internet access on Windows 10 Ethernet. Try connecting a different device to the modem/router to determine if the issue is with the device or the modem/router itself.
6. Will resetting network settings in Windows 10 fix the Ethernet issue?
Resetting network settings in Windows 10 can help resolve certain network issues, including problems with Ethernet connectivity. It is worth trying as a troubleshooting step.
7. What should I do if the issue persists after trying these solutions?
If the problem of no internet access on Windows 10 Ethernet persists, you could try running the Network Troubleshooter, performing a clean boot to identify third-party software conflicts, or seeking further assistance from a professional.
8. Does disabling the Ethernet adapter and re-enabling it help?
Yes, disabling and re-enabling the Ethernet adapter can sometimes resolve temporary connectivity issues. Right-click on your Ethernet adapter in Device Manager, choose “Disable,” wait for a few seconds, and then choose “Enable.”
9. Can a VPN interfere with Ethernet connectivity?
Yes, a VPN can interfere with Ethernet connectivity if there are conflicts in the network configuration. Try disabling the VPN temporarily to check if it resolves the issue.
10. Should I upgrade my network card drivers manually?
Manually upgrading your network card drivers can be useful if the automatic driver update fails or if you need to install specific drivers. However, most of the time, the automatic driver update feature should work fine.
11. Are there any Windows 10 updates that could fix Ethernet connection issues?
Windows 10 regularly releases updates that include bug fixes and improvements. Keeping your operating system up to date can help resolve existing issues, including Ethernet connection problems.
12. What can I do if my Ethernet connection works on other devices, but not on Windows 10?
If your Ethernet connection works on other devices, but not on Windows 10, try the troubleshooting steps mentioned in this article. It is also advisable to check for any specific Windows 10 compatibility issues related to your hardware or drivers.