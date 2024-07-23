**How to fix Netflix making computer stutter?**
Netflix is one of the most popular video streaming platforms, offering a vast library of movies and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy. However, sometimes users may encounter a frustrating issue where Netflix causes their computer to stutter or experience playback problems. If you’re facing this problem, don’t worry! Below, we’ll discuss some troubleshooting methods to fix Netflix making your computer stutter.
1. What causes Netflix to make a computer stutter?
There could be a few reasons behind Netflix causing your computer to stutter. It may be due to insufficient system resources, network issues, outdated software, or conflicts with other applications running in the background.
2. Check your internet connection
Before diving into other troubleshooting methods, make sure your internet connection is stable. Poor internet connectivity can lead to buffering issues and cause video playback to stutter. Restart your modem/router and switch to a wired connection if possible.
3. Update your web browser
An outdated web browser can cause compatibility issues with Netflix, resulting in stuttering or freezing. Update your browser to the latest version, or try accessing Netflix using a different browser.
4. Clear browser cache and cookies
Clearing your browser’s cache and cookies can help resolve playback issues. Open your browser settings, find the option to clear browsing data, and select cache and cookies. Once cleared, restart your browser and try streaming Netflix again.
5. Disable browser extensions
Certain browser extensions, such as ad-blockers or video downloaders, can interfere with Netflix playback. Temporarily disable these extensions and check if the stuttering issue is resolved.
6. Adjust Netflix video quality
Lowering the video quality can help reduce buffering and stuttering. While streaming on Netflix, click on the “Video Quality” option and choose a lower setting, such as “Standard Definition” instead of “High Definition.”
7. Disable hardware acceleration
Enabling hardware acceleration in your browser can sometimes cause conflicts with Netflix, resulting in stuttering. To disable hardware acceleration, go to your browser settings, locate the hardware acceleration option, and turn it off.
8. Clear Netflix app data (for mobile and smart TVs)
If you’re experiencing stuttering issues on the Netflix app installed on your mobile or smart TV, clearing the app data may help. Go to the app settings and find the option to clear data or cache. Restart the app and try streaming again.
9. Update your graphics drivers
Outdated graphics drivers can impact video playback performance. Visit the website of your graphics card manufacturer (e.g., NVIDIA, AMD, Intel) and download and install the latest drivers compatible with your system.
10. Disable unnecessary background apps
Running multiple resource-intensive applications in the background can put a strain on your computer’s performance. Close any unnecessary apps or processes before streaming Netflix to allocate sufficient system resources.
11. Restart your computer
Sometimes, a simple restart can resolve temporary software glitches that lead to stuttering issues. Restart your computer and check if Netflix performs smoothly afterward.
12. Contact Netflix support
If none of the above methods work, it’s worth reaching out to Netflix support for further assistance. They have dedicated support channels to address user issues and may provide specific solutions to resolve Netflix-related stuttering problems.
**In conclusion**
Netflix stuttering on your computer can be a frustrating experience, but there are several steps you can take to troubleshoot and fix the issue. By checking your internet connection, updating software, adjusting settings, and following the above troubleshooting methods, you’ll be back to enjoying your favorite movies and shows on Netflix without any stuttering interruptions.